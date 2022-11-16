Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Reports on the Area West of the Toro Vein Which Contains up to 10.55% Copper

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The area west of the Toro vein was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of 2 geologist and 1 geo technician during the 2022 field season where it was explored and sampled vertically over 241 meters from 1,927 meters to 2,268 meters. A total of 12 samples were collected, all float samples. Of the 12 samples collected, 8 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3- Area West of Toro Vein Location

Float sample D-723809 of float, near the summit, of weathered rusty orange quartz veining with abundant malachite and 1% chalcopyrite returned 0.50% copper. See Table 1, Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 -

Float sample D-723810 taken 8 meters vertically below of similar veining and mineralization returned 1.00% copper, whereas two meters above at an elevation of 2,200 meters a float sample of similar veining assayed 0.49% copper, see Table 1 below.

One hundred vertical meters below at an elevation of 2,100 meters float sample D-723813 of quartz weathered reddish black and brassy yellow with blue specs on a fresh surface contained 3-4% chalcopyrite and 3-5% bornite assayed 10.55% copper. Float sample D-723814 taken at the vertical altitude of 2,268 meters assayed 0.37% copper. See Table 1 below.

Float sample D-723815 of quartz veining weathered orange brown with recessive weathering contained moderate malachite traces of chalcopyrite and bornite and assayed 1.05% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 -

Fifteen meters above a float sample of similar material was sampled and reported 0.44% copper.

Float sample D-723817 taken at the 2,012-meter elevation consisted of the same beige quartz carbonate veining with abundant malachite and 3% chalcopyrite assayed 2.62% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 -

A further 67 meters vertically below float sample D-723818 of similar veining assayed 0.25% copper. See Table 1.

Eighteen meters vertically below float sample D-723819 of the same beige quartz carbonate veining with abundant malachite and 0.5% chalcopyrite and bornite returned 1.70 % copper. See Table 1 and Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 -

The next float sample D-723820 taken at 1,962 meters vertically of breccia at the contact of the veining consisted of gray-black siltstone and shale fragments and contained abundant malachite copper alteration and 1-1% chalcopyrite and assayed 2.25% copper. At the 1,979-meter elevation the last float sample was collected of quartz veining with seams of carbonate and minor malachite and trace of chalcopyrite assayed 0.83% copper. See Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Area West of Toro Vein Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation Sample Type Copper % D-723809 2,126 Float 0.50 D-723810 2,118 Float 1.00 D-723812 2,200 Float 0.49 D-723813 2,100 Float 10.55 D-723814 2,268 Float 0.37 D-723815 2,030 Float 1.02 D-723816 2,249 Float 0.44 D-723817 2,012 Float 2.62 D-723818 1,945 Float 0.25 D-723819 1,927 Float 1.70 D-723820 1,962 Float 2.25 D-723821 1,979 Float 0.83

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

Additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726248/Fabled-Copper-Reports-on-the-Area-West-of-the-Toro-Vein-Which-Contains-up-to-1055-Copper