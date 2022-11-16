Technische Universität Dresden researchers have designed new solar cells based on phase heterojunctions. They used two perovskite polymorphs to build a novel PV device with an efficiency of 20.1% and a fill factor of 84.17%.Technische Universität Dresden researchers have created a phase heterojunction (PHJ) solar cell - a new kind of heterojunction PV device that uses two polymorphs made of perovskite. "We hope that this novel concept combined with a simple fabrication route for phase heterojunctions will be applicable also to a variety of material systems in a range of electronic and optoelectronic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...