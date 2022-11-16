WP Engine extends its multi-cloud solution with implementation of its industry-leading managed WordPress platform on Azure, delivering 7x faster performance.

WP Engine, the world's most trusted WordPress platform*, today announced the launch of its Managed WordPress Platform on Microsoft Azure. Companies who prefer Microsoft can now choose Azure to build and scale WordPress experiences with WP Engine, meeting advanced IT and technology requirements for scaled performance and certified security for enterprise and SMB businesses. The WP Engine platform is available on Azure today to all businesses across the U.S. and the Netherlands and will expand into other regions throughout 2023 to serve more global customers.

"Working with Microsoft on an Azure-based offering helps us deliver on our promise to be the world's most trusted WordPress platform for businesses around the world," said WP Engine Chairwoman and CEO Heather Brunner. "We're proud to collaborate with Microsoft in powering their Microsoft Stories site, now 7x faster with WP Engine powered by Azure."

Growing Our Multi-Cloud Story With Microsoft Azure

The WP Engine relationship with Microsoft began in 2018 when Microsoft chose to power its Microsoft Stories website-a source of news, events, press materials, and feature stories consumed by a large global readership-on WP Engine's platform.

In 2021, a combination of increased content demand and the streamlining of in-house web processes led to a collaboration between Microsoft and WP Engine teams to fully integrate WP Engine's platform with Microsoft Azure.

"WP Engine on Azure paves the way for Microsoft partners and customers to publish their own WordPress sites at scale," said Sean McKenna, director of product, Azure Kubernetes Service at Microsoft. "The WP Engine platform integration with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) creates a powerful software solution that natively supports dynamic websites built on WordPress."

Driving WordPress Adoption

WP Engine's platform innovation is driving adoption of WordPress among the world's most mission-critical and top-traffic sites and is the fastest among all WordPress providers, now powering 1.5 million digital experiences. More of the top 200,000 visited sites in the world use WP Engine, driving more digital experiences than anyone else in WordPress. WP Engine customers include several notable brands including B&G Foods, Sealy, Fullerton Fund Management, Invest Puerto Rico, Markant and eBay, as well as Microsoft's own WordPress properties.

Containerized Solutions For WordPress Customers

WP Engine's new offering brings its modern platform technology to Microsoft Azure to further maximize enterprise-grade performance, reliability and security. The solution uses Kubernetes for containers, which allows engineers to port the platform to AKS without making core modifications to code.

"Wrapping WordPress components in containers makes it easier for teams to use, manage and deploy applications anywhere," said Ramadass Prabhakar, SVP and chief technology officer at WP Engine. "This modern design approach is an example of how containers can be leveraged to build a portable architecture."

For developers, information technology professionals or marketers who want to build and scale modern websites on WordPress, the new offering delivers an ideal WordPress experience, combining the agility and speed of WP Engine platform with the worldwide reach of Azure.

About WP Engine

WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, provides the most relied upon and trusted developer-centric WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and Genesis. WP Engine's tech innovation and award-winning WordPress experts help to power more than 1 million customers across 150 countries.

*Data from W3Tech shows WP Engine as the leading managed WordPress hosting platform https://w3techs.com/technologies/overview/web_hosting

