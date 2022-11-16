GXC Names Jessica Barness as Vice President of Service Delivery and Operations

Wireless Technology Veteran Will Manage Customer Lifecycle and Program Deliverables

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / GXC (www.gxc.io), formerly known as GenXComm, a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced it has appointed Jessica Barness as Vice President of Service Delivery and Operations. In this capacity, she will oversee all aspects of the customer life cycle in GXC's private wireless and federal divisions, including sales engineering support, installation and service delivery, and operations management.

Barness comes to GXC with over 20 years of experience at leading wireless telecommunications and technology providers, including Federated Wireless, DXC Technology, and NII Holdings (Nextel International). She will work out of GXC's Washington, D.C. location.

"We are delighted to welcome Jessica to GXC, where her unparalleled expertise and knowledge will be instrumental in helping us achieve our corporate objectives," said Allen Proithis, GXC's chief executive officer. "Her background in the operations and delivery of comprehensive solutions, coupled with her project management, budgeting, and government relations skills, are compelling attributes that will certainly contribute to GXC's growth."

Based in Austin, GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for photonics and enterprise 5G networks. The company's private network platform is based upon a patented cellular mesh architecture that provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

