Snow Deals to Guarantee Chills: Save up to 50% on Last-Minute Ski Breaks with Offers from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Portfolio of Top Mountain Retreats

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / From powder days in Lake Tahoe to shredding sessions in Vermont, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has some of the country's most desirable mountain resorts in its portfolio. And, with winter offers of up to 50% off in this year's Ski Getaways Promotion, it's time to grab the skis, skates or board, and head for the slopes with an unforgettable winter getaway. Some of this year's best offers include:

Snow excuses: The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Vermont

What makes Vermont's scenic Green Mountains-with 914 acres of trails in the resort's backyard-even more appealing this winter? An Equinox Resort offer of discounted accommodations, complimentary breakfast and easy access to both Bromley and Stratton Mountains, is a good place to start. After a day on the slopes, The Equinox's Land Rover Driving Experience is a must-try for any travelers still seeking adventure. For the young or the young at heart, the resort sleds, outdoor skating rink and snowman garden await. The offer also includes a s'mores kit to enjoy by the firepit - a sweet ending to an epic day of wintertime activities. The offer is available Nov. 20, 2022 to April 10, 2023.

Live, breathe, ski: Tivoli Lodge, Colorado

Nestled in the heart of Vail Village, Tivoli Lodge is a winter wonderland for snow sports enthusiasts. With up to 50% off accommodations this winter and direct access to the slopes, the property is the ideal setting for a last-minute snow getaway. After a day on the slopes, guests can head back to the lodge to warm up and enjoy complimentary fresh-baked cookies, hot chocolate, hot cider and tea. Other perks included in the winter deal are access to winter ski valet and the property's spa and fitness area.

Powder days at Vail sale: Manor Vail Lodge, Colorado

Located just steps from the slopes of Vail Village and Golden Peak (which is an often-overlooked jumping point into the Blue-Sky Basin), Manor Vail Lodge is the region's best condominium hotel. Through this ski season, save 20%-off three or more-night vacations and $100 food & beverage credit. Ensuring an easy ski escape, the lodge includes complimentary ski valet, 20% off ski rentals, and daily provisions like breakfast, hot cocoa and cookies.

Powder to the people: Forest Suites Resort, Lake Tahoe, California

From skiing and snowboarding, to snowshoeing and sledding, Lake Tahoe is paradise for lovers of snow getaways. This season, visitors to Forest Suites Resort can enjoy ski season in the Sierra Mountains with 40% off their stay from Jan. 4-April 16, 2023. Located just steps from the Heavenly Village Gondola, with access to 34 miles of wide-open cruisers, the region is perfect for young and novice skiers, with 1,600-foot plunges for thrill seekers. A few steps further brings travelers across state lines to the casinos of Nevada for gaming fun. Families will find plenty to keep busy, from tubing and sledding to Forest Suites Resort's ice-skating rink and cinema.

Winter warmer: YOTELPAD Park City, Utah

Close to the popular slopes of Park City Mountain Resort, travelers will find YOTELPAD Park City and some great deals this winter. For guests looking for a snow bundle, the Early Bird Ski Rental deal is the perfect fit. This year, the property is partnering with Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rentals to offer a discounted rentals and accommodation package for guests booked for two nights or more. Ski valet and storage services make enjoying Park City Mountain Resort a breeze, and after a day of winter play, the hotel's hot tub is an ideal spot to warm up and chill out.

Snow Valley powder package: Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, California

A powder lover's paradise, Snow Valley's all-inclusive après ski inspired ski & stay package is sure to excite this winter. Whether guests are in the mood to hit the slopes or shop, Lake Arrowhead has plenty of winter activities to enjoy including ice skating, skiing, snowboarding, snow play and snow tubing. The Powder Package includes overnight accommodations, and two direct-to-lift passes to Snow Valley Mountain, letting guests skip the ticket line and head straight to the good stuff.

Bed and breakfast on the Deschutes: Riverhouse on the Deschutes, Oregon

Located in the heart of Bend, Riverhouse on the Deschutes offers guests easy access to great skiing, snowboarding and other snow-related activities. The hotel is just 30 minutes from the second largest single-mountain ski resort in the U.S., Mt. Bachelor, which is known for its dry snow and extended ski season. Fuel before a day on the mountain with breakfast for two in CURRENTS restaurant and enjoy a choice of accommodations with the property's winter bed and breakfast bundle.

Winter wonderland in Wyoming: Snow King Resort, Wyoming

With three world-class ski resorts to choose from in Jackson Hole, Snow King Resort is the epicenter for skiing, snowboarding and all of winter's fun activities. This year, travelers can take advantage of Snow King's Powder Package with accommodation, slopes access and shuttle service to and from the mountain. Families will enjoy the abundance of activities available at the resort's adventure center including dogsledding and wildlife tours. After a day of shredding, guests can recuperate at the pool or hot tub.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' winter ski getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

