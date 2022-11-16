MarketVectorIndexesTM and DemaTrading.ai to help investors buy and hold digital assets in leading managed portfolios

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") announces an integrative partnership with Amsterdam-based DemaTrading.ai, an AI-driven platform with a mission to make crypto accessible for everyone via automated crypto portfolios.

MarketVector is a pioneer in the digital assets space, having first developed a suite of single and multi-token indexes in 2017. These Digital Asset Indexes enable investors to measure, benchmark, and capture the performance of targeted coins and categories within the digital asset ecosystem.

In partnership with DemaTrading.ai, MarketVector will be able to leverage the DemaTrading.ai technology to enable crypto exchanges and asset managers to seamlessly offer its family of digital asset indexes, ultimately facilitating the purchase and holding of digital assets in managed portfolios.

"At DemaTrading.ai, we believe that indexes provide a solution to the overwhelming problem investors are facing when it comes to getting involved in the cryptocurrency space-not knowing where to start," said Demian Voorhagen, co-founder and CEO of DemaTrading.ai.

"Through the deployment of DemaTrading.ai's technology we see a catalyst towards providing individual investors easy access to MarketVector's institutional quality indexes," stated Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We consider this partnership to be an important evolution toward expanding the digital asset ecosystem," he continued.

Powered by MarketVector, DemaTrading.ai creates an enhanced user experience while also increasing trading volume through this ready-to-invest integration. To learn more about the integration visit DemaTrading.ai and visit MarketVector.com/indices/digital-assets.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best-known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with approximately USD 26.47 billion in assets under management.

About DemaTrading.ai www.dematrading.ai

DemaTrading.ai was founded in 2021 with the mission to make crypto accessible for anyone, regardless of their background. There is a lot of potential in crypto and with portfolios, everyone can make smarter investments with no effort. That's why DemaTrading.ai has built the technology that crypto exchanges and asset managers use to offer digital asset portfolios.

Contacts:

Media

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector IndexesTM

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@marketvector.com



Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf of MarketVector IndexesTM

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com