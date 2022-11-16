GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) ("GrowGen" or "the Company"), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced that the Company has entered into a premium partnership with Grodan, an industry-leading producer of stone wool growing media solutions for a wide variety of hydroponics operations. GrowGen is now a Platinum Certified dealer of Grodan products, the first in the country. This enhanced partnership will elevate GrowGen's market position and allow Grodan products to be sold to more customers at competitive pricing.

"Grodan's innovative and sustainable stone wool products are the best in the industry," said Rebecca Haluska, SVP of Purchasing for GrowGen. "The direct partnership brings Grodan stone wool growing solutions to the entire GrowGen retail footprint and further delivers on our commitment to provide high-quality products to our customers at the best prices."

"Grodan's relationship with GrowGen is an important combination of forces for the hydroponics industry," said Heather Colburn, North America Director of Sales for Grodan. "We are very excited to bring our advanced crop steering products to market through GrowGen's best-in-breed retail footprint, which is a huge win for both companies and, more importantly, for growers."

About GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 59 stores, which include 22 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

About Grodan

Grodan is the global leader in supplying innovative, sustainable stone wool growing media solutions for the professional horticulture industry, based on Precision Growing principles. These solutions are applied to the cultivation of vegetables and flowers, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, egg plants, roses and gerberas. Grodan was founded in 1969 and is active in more than seventy countries worldwide. The head office is located in Roermond, the Netherlands.

