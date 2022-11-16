JetBlue's Second Transatlantic City Follows the Highly Acclaimed Launch of its Reinvented Mint and Core Offerings to London Last Year

JetBlue Continues to Build Relevance in its Northeast Focus Cities with Another Long-Requested Destination and a Route Long Dominated by High-Fare Global Carriers

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue's second transatlantic destination following the airline's successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005411/en/

JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe's Most Visited City (Graphic: Business Wire)

"JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can't wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe's most visited city."

JetBlue plans to launch nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in summer 2023, and will later add nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Paris-CDG. Seats will go on sale in the coming months.

Paris is the largest European destination not currently served by JetBlue from its two Northeast focus cities, New York and Boston and the market between the U.S. and France is the second biggest in the world. JetBlue plans to offer flights to Paris from both cities as it continues to grow its relevance in the Northeast with new routes most frequently requested by customers. France is the world's most visited country and is on track to reach nearly 75 million visitors this year, with equally strong travel trends expected in 2023. JetBlue's new service at Paris-CDG will provide the airline with a high visibility presence at the major global hub where it can further establish a new customer base of travelers looking to fly between Europe and the U.S.

"Atout France would like to welcome JetBlue into the family of carriers that have chosen to service France," said Anne-Laure Tuncer, Director USA Atout France and regional coordinator for the Americas. "With so much pent up demand, JetBlue is just in time to have their American customers experience the vitality and diversity of France's offerings, new culinary itineraries, exciting upcoming sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the Paris Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 and everything else France is known for."

Qui est JetBlue? Who is JetBlue?

JetBlue currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. is known for having the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service. The airline has taken everything travelers love about JetBlue above and beyond and across the pond with a whole new level of service and comfort for transatlantic customers who want both the best experience and a brilliant fare.

L'Expérience JetBlue The JetBlue Experience

The airline's Mint premium experience which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was completely reimagined for transatlantic flying offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and Europe. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door including two Mint Studios and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation the stunning Mint Studio offering even more space in a premium experience.

JetBlue's industry-leading core experience was also reinvented for transatlantic flying and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly "coach" but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats including 24 Even More Space Seats customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect is enhanced by the airline's partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet JetBlue's complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers regardless of fare type may bring one carry on, space permitting, and one personal item.

La Meilleure Connectivité Constant Connectivity

Customers in both core and Mint will stay connected throughout flights between the U.S. and France, with JetBlue offering unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on all flights. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels focused on news and sports and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard just like they do at home.

L'Avion d'Airbus Airbus Aircraft

The Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft allows JetBlue to effectively compete, with award-winning service and low fares on flights between New York/Boston and Paris. JetBlue converted 13 aircraft in its existing A321 order book to the LR version in April 2019 with the ability to convert more. Additionally, JetBlue has converted another 13 aircraft in its existing order book to the Extra-Long Range or XLR version of the A321.

The A321LR allows JetBlue to tap into new long-haul markets, like London and Paris, that were not previously accessible with the airline's existing fleet. The LR's range of up to 4,000 nautical miles is made possible by three additional center fuel tanks and the aircraft delivers 30 percent fuel savings and nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generations of aircraft. JetBlue is also the global launch partner for the new Airspace by Airbus cabin, bringing long-haul style to the A321 for the first time ever.

JetBlue's A321LR is powered by two Pratt Whitney GTF engines. The GTF engine, with its revolutionary geared fan technology, is transforming aviation by delivering game-changing economic and environmental performance. The Pratt Whitney GTF engine also incorporates advances in aerodynamics, lightweight materials and other major technology improvements.

For more details on JetBlue's plans for service to and from Paris, visit: www.jetblue.com/paris.

À Propos de JetBlue About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005411/en/

Contacts:

Contactez-Nous Contacts

JetBlue Corporate Communications

Tel: +1.718.709.3089

corpcomm@jetblue.com