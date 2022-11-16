On November 16, Air Liquide supported the successful launch of the historic Artemis 1 mission through the supply of high-pressure nitrogen to Launch Complex-39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Air Liquide's support of NASA's Artemis program drove an expansion of the capabilities of the Group's Merritt Island, Florida, site and a renewed ten-year contract with NASA.

Artemis 1 is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions as NASA conducts integrated tests of their deep space exploration systems. The expansion of Air Liquide's Merritt Island capabilities played a critical role in the launch's success, as the Artemis launch required nearly double the amount of high-pressure nitrogen than any previous launch. Air Liquide's flexible and reliable supply of high-pressure nitrogen will help NASA meet its commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

In the U.S., for over 50 years, dating back to the Apollo era missions in 1968, Air Liquide has played a valuable role in NASA's advancement of the U.S. space program through the supply of high pressure nitrogen. The continuous supply of nitrogen has been integral to the lunar missions of the 1970's, the thirty year Space Shuttle program, the construction of the International Space Station, and most recently the first commercial launches of crew and cargo to orbit from U.S. soil since the shuttle program ended in 2011.

Mike Graff, Chairman CEO, American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc., said: "Air Liquide is committed to the innovation and advancement of the space program not only in the United States but across the globe. Our expertise in gas applications for the space industry has made Air Liquide a major contributor to space exploration for 60 years. We are proud of the support we are able to provide to an innovative leader like NASA and remain dedicated to delivering operational excellence to the Artemis program and NASA's pursuit to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, and to space exploration beyond the moon."

Air Liquide in the United States

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. usa.airliquide.com

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

