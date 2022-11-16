Ingenious sleep feature reduces power consumption and enhances location accuracy in signal-restricted areas

Pozyx, an industry-leading provider of RTLS (real-time location systems) and asset tracking for smart manufacturing, has launched its Static Tag feature to further reduce the power consumption of its tags and provide accurate real-time location data in areas with limited coverage. This feature is based on experience in the field with thousands of tags and not only improves the battery power consumption but also the positioning accuracy. It adds robustness where exact measurements would be missing and is ideally suited to bring enhanced RTLS efficiency to dynamic warehouses and production environments.

Not all tags in an industrial RTLS environment move around. In fact, most of the tags remain static between 65-85% of the time in an industrial setting. Pozyx has developed the "Static Tag" feature set, an intelligent mechanism based on an algorithm that detects and analyses tag behavior and switches to lower update rates when the tag is not moving. The feature drastically decreases the tag activity during sleep, tremendously saving power consumption and extending its battery life well over 5 years, while continuing to position several times per second in dynamic situations. As a result, frequent battery replacement can be avoided, and the operational cost reduced. The Static Tag feature can be activated automatically, the settings are customizable to fit every asset profile and use case.

What is more, once the Static Tag feature is activated and it enters the reduced update rate with a lower positioning frequency, the algorithm will still be able to define accurate tag locations. This feature reduces random noise on measurements and allows precise positioning in signal-poor environments or spots on the RTLS floor plan with limited coverage. The benefits are compelling in dynamic industrial environments and warehouses, for example when the quality of the RTLS coverage is reduced by stacked material blocking radio signals. Even under these harsh circumstances, a Pozyx Static Tag can still provide real-time and accurate location data, fueling valuable and actional insights in manufacturing and logistics solutions.

In short, the Static Tag guarantees increased accuracy and robustness for slow and static tags under difficult circumstances and therefore increases the efficiency of the Pozyx RTLS and reduces the operational cost.

To learn more about the Pozyx Industry 4.0 solutions in smart manufacturing, please visit https://www.pozyx.io/solutions/industry-4-0/

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location system (RTLS) and software platform for global asset tracking and identification based on UWB (ultra-wideband) and other location technologies.

Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Pozyx real-time location solutions do much more than mere asset tracking. Pozyx brings increased efficiency and enhanced productivity to smart manufacturing and logistics. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights, dashboards, and reports. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability.

More info on pozyx.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005593/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Elly Schietse CMO

marketing@pozyx.io