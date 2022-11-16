Sekur Private Data Ltd. Signs Multi-Platform Advertising Contract with Salem Media Group - Includes Sponsorships with Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D'Souza, 520 Sekur Privacy Segments and over 12,000 Sekur Commercials During 2023

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has signed a multi-platform advertising contract with Salem Media Group ("Salem") in order to promote the Company's Sekur privacy and security communications solutions in Salem's entire Salem Podcast Network and the Salem New Channel.

The Company has signed a test contract with Salem starting November 1st, with the airing of Sekur's 60-seconds commercial every hour 24 hrs. a day 7 days a week and has extended to a much more comprehensive advertising plan for 2023.

The advertising plan with Salem for 2023 encompasses several elements (all times are EST) and is valid from January 1 to December 31, 2023:

Sekur 60-seconds commercial 7 days a week 8AM to 10AM M-S, offering a 15% discount to all views by using Promo code: SALEM15.

Sekur Privacy Segment: a 2-minute educational segment on Privacy and Cybersecurity and an explanation of all of Sekur's solutions available as an alternative, and to counter cyber-hacks and big tech data mining. 5 days a week at peak times 8AM and 5pm EST.

Sekur Privacy Weekend, a 1 time per month 15-minutes interview on Salem News Channel.

Sekur's sponsorship of 2 episodes per week of Dinesh D'Souza's podcast, both visual and voiced.

Sekur's sponsorship of 2 episodes per week of Charlie Kirk's podcast voiced.

Charlie Kirk -Salem Analytics: a 60-second pitch of Sekur by Charlie Kirk, sent to at least 130,000 targeted consumers each month, with over 1000 points of data per potential consumer to achieve the most accurate match possible. Salem expects to receive 18,200 clicks per month from this campaign.

The advertising plan with Salem is the principal advertising plan budgeted for the year 2023 and will serve as the main promotion to consumers in the USA and North America. The Company will continue to work very closely with Salem's team, in order to make sure that the KPIs the Company has set for the various campaigns bring the expected results. Sekur has reduced its advertising and marketing budget for 2023 by close to CAD 3 million (USD 2,25 million +), as part of its path to profitability, however, it still expects direct to consumer sales to increase by at least to 100% in 2023 if subscribers trend continues as it has been so far.

Mike Reed, Senior Vice President of Salem Media Group said: "Salem Media is very pleased to partner with SEKUR Private Data. Online security is incredibly important, and I can't think of a better way to help get SEKUR's message to the masses than with the Salem News Channel and the Salem Podcast Network. We look forward to a long-standing relationship."

About Salem Media:

Salem Media is excited to be partnering with Sekur to encourage thousands of listeners and viewers to keep their private information safe and protected. Salem Media Group is America's leading media company serving that nation's audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values. Salem Media Group is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under ticker SALM.

About Charlie Kirk:

The founder of Turning Point USA and one of social media's most engaged personalities, Charlie Kirk is on the front lines of America's culture war, bringing you your daily dose of clarity on what is truly going on behind the headlines. He is passionate about the major issues residing in cybersecurity and is happy to be partnering with Sekur. Charlie Kirk is one of the top 10 news shows on Apple's Podcast rankings and is a three-time best-selling author.

About Dinesh D'Souza:

Dinesh D'Souza engages his listeners by providing enlightened conversations about politics, history, philosophy, and more. He has written nearly 20 books and made five movies, with his political documentaries being among the highest grossing political films of all time. D'Souza is a firm believer in keeping your information, yours. He regularly discusses the issue of corrupt internet security and will represent Sekur while sharing the same values of confidentiality, security, and reliability.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data said: "We are very pleased to partner with Salem Media Group and the Salem News Channel in this multi-platform advertising contract. Salem is one of the leading media channels for our target consumers in the United States of America, and it has been a pleasure working with them through this process, which took several months for us to put together. We look forward to the launch, and we look forward to working with both Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D'Souza in the coming months and hopefully coming years. As we are not connected to any Big Tech platform, we offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We look forward to continuing to offer true data privacy to all individuals and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers."

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invites". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, finance, insurance, medical, government, energy, manufacturing, trade and pharmaceutical sectors.

SekurMessenger also eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including Sekur's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

