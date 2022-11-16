Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a secured promissory note (the "Note") agreement (the "Note Agreement") with Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca") in the aggregate principal amount of up to USD$612,500 (the "Principal Amount").

The Note bears interest at 10% per annum and matures on October 25, 2023 (the "Maturity Date"). The Note will be secured against the assets of the Company pursuant to a general security agreement.

Pursuant to a bridge loan agreement between the Company and the Orca dated June 16, 2022, as amended by an amending loan agreement dated August 17, 2022, a further amending loan agreement dated September 13, 2022, and a third amending loan agreement dated October 25, 2022, the Company is indebted to Orca in the aggregate amount of USD$475,000 and USD$12,500 of unpaid related transaction fees (collectively, the "Existing Debt"). The Existing Debt will be consolidated under the Note Agreement and Ocra will make an additional US$125,000 available to the Company.

As partial consideration for entering into the Note Agreement, an aggregate 1,050,000 options (the "Options"), exercisable into common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at CAD$0.09 per Share were issued to Orca with respect to the Existing Debt. As partial consideration for the Note, any Options that remain unvested will vest immediately upon the issuance of the Note.

As additional consideration for the issuance of the Note, the Company will issue 788,000 Shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Orca, calculated as 5% of the value of the total Principal Amount advanced pursuant to the Note, converted to Canadian dollars and then converted into Consideration Shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.05 per Consideration Share.

The securities issued pursuant to the Note Agreement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

Closing is subject to CSE approval.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

