The Indian government is providing import duty exemptions for 6 GW of PV projects, which will result in higher tariffs awarded under several auction schemes for solar and renewables.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has decided to waive solar import duties, in a move that will benefit up to 6 GW of already bid-out PV projects, according to a new report by CRISIL Ratings. Tariffs for the projects will increase by about $0.0062/kWh to $0.0086/kWh, as the developers will be allowed to pass on the impact of basic customs duties on cells and modules under a ...

