Allbridge Invests in Economy and Midscale Hoteliers Through the Acquisition of Sonu Satellite

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Allbridge , a leader in property technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Sonu Satellite, a national dealer of commercial, lodging, and institutional DIRECTV systems. The combination of Sonu's relationships with Allbridge's property technology expertise will provide customers with a unified integrator of property solutions. Sonu's founders will remain with Allbridge and continue to provide the level of support that has been known for the past 25 years while adding Allbridge's property technology solutions. The core economy and midscale base that is familiar with Sonu will also benefit from Allbridge's strong relationship with hospitality brands.

"Since 1997, Sonu has been a company that has matched the aspirations of our customers, who are often family entrepreneurs with a personal interest in providing a positive experience based on value and service," said Neil Doshi, co-founder of Sonu Satellite. "As Allbridge, we can now realize our long-held ambitions to scale the footprint of this market."

"Today's value hotel customers are more demanding about the reliability of their experience," said Hiten Doshi, co-founder of Sonu Satellite. "The solutions Allbridge offers will deliver the owners and operators in this market sector an important, high level of personalization to their guest's entertainment, communications, and connectivity, experiences."

"We're very excited to welcome Neil, Hiten, and their team to the Allbridge family, where they will have the resources to scale their success even further," said Todd Johnstone, CEO at Allbridge. "For Allbridge, this acquisition will strengthen our portfolio in the growing economy and midscale hotel sector whose clientele is demanding more, reliable technology options. We are excited to bring our full suite of solutions to this customer segment."

