Cognoa to Participate in BTIG Digital Health Forum

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa , a leading pediatric behavioral health company, today announced that Sharief Taraman, MD, DABPN, DABPM, FAAP, Chief Executive Officer of Cognoa , will participate in the opening analyst-led fireside chat at the BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. Cognoa management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company developing AI-based technologies to enable early and equitable diagnosis and care for children living with developmental and behavioral health conditions. Cognoa's lead product, Canvas Dx , is the first FDA authorized diagnostic device for autism. Its multidimensional, algorithm-based technology supports healthcare providers' early, accurate diagnosis of autism and can be used in the primary care and home settings. Cognoa's strong IP portfolio covers a broad pipeline of early-stage diagnostic devices and complementary digital therapeutic programs for autism, speech & language, ADHD, and childhood anxiety. For more information, visit www.Cognoa.com .

