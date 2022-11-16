Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.11.2022 | 15:04
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cognoa to Participate in BTIG Digital Health Forum

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa, a leading pediatric behavioral health company, today announced that Sharief Taraman, MD, DABPN, DABPM, FAAP, Chief Executive Officer of Cognoa, will participate in the opening analyst-led fireside chat at the BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. Cognoa management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event and to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your BTIG representative or email info@btig.com.

About Cognoa

Cognoa is a pediatric behavioral health company developing AI-based technologies to enable early and equitable diagnosis and care for children living with developmental and behavioral health conditions. Cognoa's lead product, Canvas Dx, is the first FDA authorized diagnostic device for autism. Its multidimensional, algorithm-based technology supports healthcare providers' early, accurate diagnosis of autism and can be used in the primary care and home settings. Cognoa's strong IP portfolio covers a broad pipeline of early-stage diagnostic devices and complementary digital therapeutic programs for autism, speech & language, ADHD, and childhood anxiety. For more information, visit www.Cognoa.com.

Media Contact

Terri Shapiro (on behalf of Cognoa)
terri@headline.media
+1 347 344 5316

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognoa-to-participate-in-btig-digital-health-forum-301680093.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.