Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm that its 100% owned subsidiary Darkhorse Films Limited has entered into a Digital Asset License and Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement" and/or the "Partnership") with one of North Americas leading blockchain powered Film3 production and alternative Film Financing businesses, Mogul Productions Inc. ("Mogul").

The purpose of the Partnership is to strategically align two industry pioneers and digitise Darkhorse's Film3 production slate, opening with the highly anticipated Drill & Rap music blockbuster "Tales From The Trap" a film created by Senior Vice President of Film Production, Terry Stone.

Terry Stone SVP of Film Production-SoLVBL stated: "We are delighted to partner with one of the world's best-in-class Film3 production and alternative film financing companies. With a community of over 250,000 the team at Mogul have certainly set the boundaries high with regards to combining digital assets with film production and bringing to market complementary Film3 financing opportunities. We are looking forward to developing content and combining our skill sets with team Mogul, we are aligning two market leaders with a view to accelerate Film3 production and digital adoption, its exciting times ahead for the company, our shareholders and Mogul."

In collaboration with Mogul, Darkhorse will offer Mogul's community the option to buy and sell digital assets tailored to its film Tales From The Trap, these digital assets will include non-fungible tokens (the "NFT's"), highly sought-after collectables and exclusive movie and music star collections. All content displayed throughout the marketplace will highlight visual and audio-visual graphic, animations, photographs, 3D works, GIFs and other creative digital works, all content has an un-lockable real-world utility including the much sought-after, "you can take part in the film", "red carpet events", "meet the stars", "VIP after party access" and "film set visits". All NFT's will have a tangible value and are automatically linked to the secondary marketplaces such as Opensea and Rarible.

Other Darkhorse films slated for digitisation under the partnership include, Requiem For A King: The Rise and Fall of The Shah of Iran, written & directed by the Oscar winning Guy Nattiv and the King of Crime: The true crime story of one of the world's greatest criminals of all time, John Palmer AKA Goldfinger.

Under the Partnership Darkhorse will adopt Mogul's "from script to screen" universal fan engagement strategy as the Partnership aims to unite the European, United Kingdom & the American movie fan with a highly engaging and interactive digital marketplace.

Jake Fraser, Head of Business Development-Mogul Productions commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Terry and the Darkhorse team. Aligning with a world-class production house like Darkhorse enables us to help scale our vision of creating a more democratized environment for both filmmakers and film fans around the globe. This partnership will help deliver new ground-breaking fan engagement opportunities through NFTs and provide innovative financing opportunities to have less reliance on the traditional film financing model. We look forward to working with Darkhorse to help create a seamless bridge between the world of entertainment and blockchain through our industry leading Film3 platform."

The Partnership will also enable Darkhorse to support the digital dissemination and market adoption of other NFT campaigns on Mogul such as, "The Dark Army" ahead of the release of the planned trilogy. The Partnership will leverage from Mogul's affiliation with various acclaimed filmmakers.

Furthermore, under the Agreement the parties will look to finance, produce and disseminate animated movies and TV series specifically designed for the new expanding Mogieland metaverse including but not limited to Darkhorse's: The Claus Supremacy an animated Christmas family film brought to you by the producers of Saving Santa.

About Mogul Productions Inc.:

Founded in 2019 Mogul is revolutionizing film financing, allowing a global audience of fans to participate in the financing of movies and other forms of entertainment through NFT sales. Mogul's NFT marketplace serves as a bridge between the NFT arena and the world of entertainment financing. It's a platform for film fans, by film fans, empowering users to take an active role in the script-to-screen process. Access Pass holders get even more insider benefits and perks, including access to exclusive events held around Mogul-produced film releases.

About Darkhorse Films Limited:

Darkhorse Films is both a blockchain powered Business to Business ("B2B") and Direct to Customer ("DTC") movie digital content studio. The company operates and commercializes its business via a highly scalable fully integrated digital Technology Stack. Darkhorse's revenue is generated from movie content distribution and traditional/digital e-commerce underpinned by distributed ledger technology.

The company's e-commerce operations include a digital content sales platform, a digital marketplace and a full vertically integrated ecosystem. The company specializes in the deployment of cutting-edge digital assets to the burgeoning movie and television industries and the Next-Gen digital currency enthusiasts. Darkhorse acts as a global gateway where sales of traditional and digital assets take place directly to customers within the company's and its partners' global ecosystems. Darkhorse links and commercialize the traditional and the new forward-thinking consumer with the worlds of film, television, music and digital e-commerce.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

