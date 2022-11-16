Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - InVitro International (OTC Pink: IVRO) today announced it has signed its first Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a privately owned, U.S. based testing laboratory. Over many years this laboratory has served IVRO targeted markets profitably and its principals agree that the future is bright for NON-Animal testing.

CEO and Board Chairman, Rich Ulmer, opined, "Following our mission to Make NON-Animal Testing Famous, this initial acquisition effort may be viewed as a great opportunity by other laboratories globally. Acquisitions by public companies can provide an exit strategy for the owners/founders of privately owned laboratories, allowing them to continue to operate their businesses independently, as a wholly owned subsidiary of a public entity. This also provides potential growth opportunities and synergies for IVRO. We believe we can benefit from broader market exposure, faster development of in vitro test technologies, and increased revenue and resources."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

