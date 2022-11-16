Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, that further to its news release dated October 19, 2022, it has closed its second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Unit Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Company issued an additional 3,763,966 Units for gross proceeds of $564,595. Together with the first tranche closing, the Company has now issued a total of 10,013,236 Units and 557,000 FT Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,602,245. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional Share until November 15, 2024 at $0.25 per Share.

The Company will use funds from the Unit Private Placement to conduct exploration and development work on its Wray Mesa project and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Unit Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period ending on March 16, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

Market Making Services

Basin Uranium has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP. The corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto, providing a variety of services focused on CSE and TSX-V-listed issuers.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company owns the Wray Mesa project in southeastern Utah which has seen significant historic uranium and vanadium exploration and is located adjacent to the fully- permitted and production ready La Sal project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and holds an option in the CHG gold exploration project located approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the town of Clinton in south-central British Columbia.

