IR Labs Inc.: irlabs to Host Investor Webinar and Q&A for Black Sheep Ventures

Join Black Sheep Founders, Cathy Butler, Mark O'Donoghue, and Don O'Brien as they discuss the growth in RV Parks, Camping, Glamping and Self-Storage.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11 AM PT / 12 PM MT / 2 PM ET

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic women-led investor relations agency, is pleased to host a webinar with Black Sheep Ventures ("Black Sheep" or the "Company"). Black Sheep is a private Canadian real estate company focused on building a portfolio of cash flow generating real estate assets by acquiring, developing, optimizing and consolidating self-storage, campgrounds and mobile home parks across North America, announces its public launch today, inviting investors to gain exclusive access to premium investment in campgrounds, RV parks and self-storage facilities.

Link to Register: Webinar Registration - Zoom

"Black Sheep is focused on capitalizing on rising trends in the real estate industry, looking closely at lifestyle trends and investing in asset classes that are growing with them," said Cathy Butler, Co-founder and CEO of Black Sheep Ventures. "We are excited to share our strategy to optimize self-storage, camping, glamping and RV sites, and build a well diversified portfolio."

The self-storage industry is on the rise with the evolving need to store "stuff" with more flexibility, mobility and new recreational pursuits. Campgrounds are growing in popularity and amenities, improving the experience of traditional RV travellers and providing modern options to a new and growing segment of campers with glamping. Housing affordability combined with improved modular buildings are increasing demand for mobile home parks. These three-target real estate asset classes are synergistic and notable for the common attributes of recession resistance, inflation protection with short-term contracts, and for the value of the underlying land base.

Camping and RV travel have increased in popularity, especially over the last several years. Both camping and RVing are a classic North American adventure. During the pandemic, living and travel restrictions transformed recreational travel and a way of life for so many. The need to get out of the indoors inspired new campers and outdoor experiences. The need to disconnect, seek new recreational outlets, and to work remotely from home have changed habits forever. In 2021, camping accounted for 40% of all leisure trips taken, with more than half of travellers (53%) including camping in some or all of their travel.(1)

Self-storage has risen to the top as a financially rewarding asset class over the past two decades.(2) Demand for storage crosses a variety of demographics and geographies. Storage draws customers from a diverse base both residentially and commercially, the contracts are short term and may re-price to track inflation. Increasing housing demand, partly stemming from immigration, along with a mobile workforce, and e-commerce all support demand for self-storage. No matter the economic climate, there will always be a need for self-storage. Further, as populations shift from cities to secondary and tertiary markets for cost of living and lifestyle reasons, these are the markets that Black Sheep Storage is targeting.

Black Sheep is targeting the modern camper and evolving glamping market.

ABOUT BLACK SHEEP VENTURES

Black Sheep Ventures is a private Canadian real estate company focused on building a portfolio of cash flow generating real estate assets by acquiring, developing, optimizing and consolidating self-storage, campgrounds and mobile home parks. Black Sheep targets markets that possess world class recreation and lifestyle qualities. Black Sheep's current portfolio includes cash flowing storage facilities and camps, as well as re-development of storage facilities and camps.

