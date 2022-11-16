New locations coming through agreement with Kuiri

Helbiz Kitchen, the ghost kitchen developed to revolutionize the food delivery experience, strengthens its presence in Italy by signing an agreement to bring its offerings to Turin in January 2023 with a new location in the Piedmontese capital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005619/en/

Helbiz Kitchen, the ghost kitchen developed to revolutionize the food delivery experience, strengthens its presence in Italy by signing an agreement to bring its offerings to Turin in January 2023 with a new location in the Piedmontese capital.

Continuing the expansion of Helbiz Kitchen, two locations will be added to the original kitchen in Milan this December, to cover a greater radius of the city. This is accomplished through a partnership with Kuiri, the network of cloud kitchens designed specifically for delivery and take-away that allows the food delivery operators to easily and quickly reach more Italian users.

"We are proud to be able to offer our services to the city of Turin and happy to strengthen our presence in Milan," said Rossella Di Dio, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen. "Helbiz Kitchen's path is made of investments that are sustainable involving the entire supply chain, from ingredient procurement, food preparation, and ending with delivery. Our goal is to provide a cutting-edge service that is able to evolve continuously with the needs of our customers. Moreover, just to confirm our commitment in Italy, Helbiz Kitchen is already planning to gradually reach other cities."

"At Kuiri, we are really pleased to open our doors to such an important partner as Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility and now a major player in the ghost kitchens sector as well," said Paolo Colapietro, Founder CEO of Kuiri Cloud Kitchen. "It is no coincidence that this partnership comes at this time, reflecting the significant efforts made to make Kuiri a flexible business model that can adapt to the multiple needs of operators in the sector. The continuous search for the best technologies available on the market makes us attractive to both developing brands and established businesses focused on delivery and take-away of their products, confirming Kuiri as a key player in the Cloud Kitchen and Food Tech world."

Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates electric scooters, bicycles, and mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with more than 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. With 4.7 million registered users, Helbiz is expanding its products and services for urban living to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services, and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005619/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Helbiz Press Office:

Email: helbizpressoffice@utopialab.it

Mobile: +39 3386149374

Ph. +39 06 97790306