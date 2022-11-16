With 46 Days before Microsoft Ends Support for StorSimple, Nasuni Simplifies Migration to a Modern File Services Platform

Nasuni for Azure Blob Storage delivers the best choice for storing, protecting and accessing files

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services and Microsoft Gold partner, is simplifying the process for enterprises to migrate data into cloud-native file data services in Azure Blob Storage as Microsoft prepares to end support for StorSimple on Dec. 31, 2022. Nasuni, a premier MS Azure partner, is available in the Azure Customer Portal and counts toward Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC).





"As end-of-life approaches for Microsoft Azure StorSimple, Nasuni is ready to help organizations move their data into a cloud-native service that provides the scalability and performance on which customers have depended," said Jason DePardo, vice president of customer success at Nasuni. "But Nasuni provides much more than just scalable storage. Customers also get automatic backup and disaster recovery (DR), global file sharing, a global lock and multi-cloud access. It's a modern file storage solution for modern enterprises, and migration from StorSimple is easy and fast."

Nasuni has migrated several StorSimple customers already this year, including AIMCO, Pruitt Health, Blackmores, BJ's and TGI Fridays. TGI Fridays - who chose Nasuni to replace StorSimple in anticipation of the end of Microsoft support - experienced a painless migration without heavy users noticing a difference. Additionally, because Nasuni stores data so efficiently, the company saved 20% on Azure cloud costs.

"You can sell the capabilities and cost savings, but in terms of how to make the changes and actually run the platform, IT teams might be out of their element," said Michael Oehlert, infrastructure team lead at TGI Fridays. "The Nasuni team was instrumental in terms of getting this done without anyone noticing. They always knew what was going on and how to make it work."

The Nasuni File Data Platform, backed by low-cost Azure Blob object storage, is a customer-managed, highly available, enterprise-grade file service. Additionally, like StorSimple, it provides an easy-to-manage solution for unlimited capacity and massive scalability with excellent performance. Nasuni can accomplish this, plus offer additional, powerful capabilities without increasing costs over StorSimple. Nasuni can also be deployed fully in Azure or as a hybrid cloud deployment with on-premises caching for high-performance file access in any location.

These additional capabilities include:

Multi-Site Access: Nasuni enables StorSimple customers to share their data with users across multiple locations, which are able to store, access, share and synchronize files across an unlimited number of users and sites.

Nasuni enables StorSimple customers to share their data with users across multiple locations, which are able to store, access, share and synchronize files across an unlimited number of users and sites. Unlimited Capacity for File Shares : Unlike StorSimple, the Nasuni's File Data Platform keeps all files and file changes in Azure Blob storage, so file shares can be any size.

: Unlike StorSimple, the Nasuni's File Data Platform keeps all files and file changes in Azure Blob storage, so file shares can be any size. Automatic Backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) with Fast Restore: Using a patented feature called "Continuous File Versioning ," Nasuni stores all file changes in Azure Blob storage, which automates data protection and eliminates the need for a separate investment in backup software and hardware. Recovery is also fast, enabling IT to restore lost files or even entire volumes in just minutes.

Using a patented feature called "Continuous File Versioning ," Nasuni stores all file changes in Azure Blob storage, which automates data protection and eliminates the need for a separate investment in backup software and hardware. Recovery is also fast, enabling IT to restore lost files or even entire volumes in just minutes. Global File Sharing with a Global Lock: People from around the globe can collaborate on even very large files, with a global lock that ensures version control.

People from around the globe can collaborate on even very large files, with a global lock that ensures version control. Multi-Cloud Support: Nasuni can also leverage Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage and any other cloud that provides an object store.

Migration is fast and simple. Nasuni's professional services teams and certified partners can rapidly migrate StorSimple data into Azure (or other) object storage without interrupting ongoing operations or impeding access. Nasuni provides a full range of offerings ranging from assisted to full migration, using state-of-the-art procedures and tools.

With end-of-life for StorSimple quickly approaching, Microsoft is encouraging customers to establish migration plans. For more information on how Nasuni can help, check out our StorSimple resource page: https://info.nasuni.com/storsimple-kit

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

