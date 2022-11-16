Expression of the pathogenic W-ENV protein triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 infection, continuing long after the acute phase has been resolved, is suspected to have a major role in the persistence of inflammation in many long-COVID patients.

The personalized medicine trial will evaluate temelimab, the anti-W-ENV antibody developed by GeNeuro, as a Disease Modifying Therapy in long-COVID patients and who are positive for the presence of the pathogenic W-ENV protein in their blood, representing more than one in four patients in analyzed long-COVID patient cohorts.

Long-COVID has become a major public-health concern worldwide, affecting millions of individuals. While most patients recover over time, there is a part of the population whose symptoms remain severe and are deeply affected in their quality of life and ability to work.

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO)(Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on stopping causal factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC, long-COVID or post-COVID), today announced the recruitment of first patients in its Phase 2 trial evaluating temelimab against long-COVID at the Geneva University Hospitals post-COVID clinic (lead centre), as well as in all the other Swiss clinical centres participating to the study, i.e., Inselspital in Bern, REHAB Basel, Kantonsspital Graubünden in Chur and the Centre Hospitalier du Valais Romand in Sion (for more information, please refer to clinical trials.gov or to GeNeuro's web site).

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

