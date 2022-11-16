MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the winners of the 2022 GRC Journey Awards at its tenth anniversary GRC Summit in London, Experience the Power of Connection. Each year, the awards celebrate and honor business partners, individuals, and customers that have made significant strides towards turning risk into a strategic advantage.

The awards were presented during the MetricStream GRC Summit, which was held last Tuesday. During the Summit, top GRC practitioners, business executives, government leaders, board members, and industry analysts from around the world convened in London to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in GRC, and share ideas and solutions to build better governed, more risk-aware, and compliant organizations.

"GRC leaders are burdened by the intense and ever-changing risk and compliance environment and are beginning to recognize that risk cannot be addressed in isolation. A Connected GRC strategy is critical to maintaining resiliency and provides the lens required to reimagine their business," saidGaurav Kapoor, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, MetricStream. "The GRC leaders who received awards last week have taken their programs to the next level."

The GRC Journey Awards were presented in four categories.

GRC Program Excellence Awards 2022

These awards recognize organizations that are well into their GRC Journey, with a clear, connected GRC vision, that facilitates collaboration across multiple lines of defense and a high focus on innovation. These recipients have displayed how their program makes a significant impact on their business and are active in addressing emerging issues in GRC.

Award Recipients

Nordea

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)

Shell Plc

GRC Journey Awards 2022

These awards recognize organizations that have made exceptional progress along their GRC Journey. The recipients have achieved an integrated, high value, and sustainable GRC program.

Award Recipients

Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

GRC Visionary Awards 2022

These awards recognize individuals who have a passion for GRC, a strong vision for their organization's GRC Journey, and the perseverance to see it through. They are the driving force behind the GRC programs in their organizations, inspiring their teams to achieve a common goal. They also give back to the industry by sharing their experience and best practices.

Award Recipients

Robert Taylor, Head of Enterprise Risk, LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)

Adam Ennamli, Vice President Risk Management, Thomson Reuters

Simon Wallis, Head of Operational Risk, M&G

Neil Wilson, Director of Risk and Investment, Wessex Water

Jane Knight, Executive Director Risk Change, Group Compliance, Regulatory Governance (GCRG) UBS

GRC Practice Leader Awards 2022

These awards recognize individuals who are passionate and responsible for driving the adoption of GRC programs across their organizations. Backed by deep expertise in GRC, these leaders understand their organization's GRC vision, and lead its implementation.

Award Recipients

Sarah Harman, Leader ERMF Risk Systems- Nationwide Building Society

Richard Rengasamy, Director, Thomson Reuters

Vivek Singh, Risk Systems Director, LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)

Partner of the Year Award

This award is to recognize the organization that has been partnering with MetricStream and with our customers in implementing best-in-class GRC programs.

KPMG UK

Emerging Partner of the Year Award

This award is to recognize the organization that has taken the initial steps on partnering with MetricStream and is showing great potential and intent to help organizations in their GRC journey.

Deloitte CE

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

