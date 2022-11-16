AppLearn has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave: Digital Adoption Platforms Q4, 2022. The leading provider of digital adoption solutions has a global presence with office locations in the US, UK and Europe.

The release is Forrester's first New Waveevaluation of the emerging digital adoption platforms (DAP) market. The Forrester New Wave independently assesses the ten most significant providers in the space, acting as a trusted guide for global technology buyers.

According to Forrester1, DAPs are low-code and no-code software platforms that leverage user and behavioral analytics and automation to deliver contextual nudges and personalized guidance that improve the usage, adoption, and experience of enterprise applications. The New Wave follows a May 2022 Forrester report which noted significant growth in the DAP market, with venture capital investment growing nearly sixfold to $470 million from 2020 to 2021.2

In Forrester's New Waveevaluation, AppLearn received a differentiated rating in the analytics and insights criterion, and the report states its DAP 'addresses digital adoption via behavioural analytics and predictive models for engagement and adoption management.' AppLearn is also cited as offering 'a DAP comparable with more established providers'.

The report also describes the vendor as 'a best fit for companies needing an agile partnership' and 'a good option for midsize to large companies looking for a quick and simple deployment'.

Andrew Avanessian, CEO at AppLearn said: "This is significant recognition for our product and overall strategy from an influential voice in the global technology market. It's also another important signal of the huge potential of the DAP market in a world where the reliance on enterprise technology looks certain to continue its upward trajectory.

"We believe our position in the New Wave demonstrates a strong balance between current product offering and forward-looking innovation, and that Forrester's evaluation reflects our continued investment in our analytics capabilities alongside the partnership-led approach we take with our customers. It's these elements which set our offer apart."

The inclusion follows AppLearn announcing record growth in the first half of its financial year, covering January through June 2022 with revenue increasing 138% when compared to the same period last year.

Download the full report here

ENDS

