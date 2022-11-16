Chile has enacted the Renewable Energy Storage and Electromobility Law, which will compensate standalone storage projects for injecting electricity into the grid and being available at times of peak demand.From pv magazine Latin America Chile has enacted a new law on energy storage and electromobility, following its approval in parliament in October. "This law promotes the participation of renewable energies in the electricity matrix, allowing their storage and avoiding the dumping of the generated production," said the Chilean Ministry of Energy. The main features of the law include the possibility ...

