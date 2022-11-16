Anzeige
16.11.2022 | 15:46
LI-COR Environmental: LI-COR Announces the LI-7825 CO2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer

LI-COR Inc., a global leader in environmental measurement technology, announced its forthcoming LI-7825 CO2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer, which will measure CO2 isotopes in the lab, in the field, and on the move.

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2 isotope measurements are a critical tool for studying climate change and for modelling future climate scenarios. By measuring CO2 isotopes and calculating isotopic ratios, researchers can identify the sources and sinks of atmospheric CO2, evaluate carbon sequestration efforts, partition net ecosystem carbon exchange, and gain insights into biological processes.

Impacting Lives Through Science

The LI-7825 CO2 Isotope Trace Gas Analyzer measures 12C-CO2, 13C-CO2, 18O-CO2, 17O-CO2, and H2O in air and reports CO2 isotopic ratios-d13C, d18O, and d17O-with high precision and accuracy. It utilizes Optical Feedback-Cavity Enhanced Absorption Spectroscopy (OF-CEAS) and several patented technologies to perform the measurements.

"The LI-7825 d13C CO2 precision of 0.1 per mille is competitive with laboratory laser-based analyzers but comes in a portable and field-ready form factor," said Mark Johnson, Vice President of Research and Development. "Its performance combined with the ability to measure d17O and d18O isotopic ratios of CO2 will enable research in novel applications and unique environments."

Backed by over thirty-five years of experience in gas analysis technology, the LI-7825 joins the LI-COR Trace Gas Analyzers used and trusted by researchers and networks around the world. LI-COR expects to ship the LI-7825 in mid to late 2023.

LI-COR is an industry-leading environmental technology innovator of high-quality instrument systems for eddy covariance, plant physiology, soil gas flux, light, gas analysis, and greenhouse gas research. LI-COR instruments and systems are used by networks and researchers around the world.

To learn more and sign up for updates, visit licor.com/7825.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948211/LI_COR_Environmental_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/li-cor-announces-the-li-7825-co2-isotope-trace-gas-analyzer-301680218.html

