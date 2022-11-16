Using behavior economics and sales expertise, Rose Garden Consulting is trimming the sales cycle and increasing conversions for sales teams while allowing owners and founders to focus on other parts of the business.

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Rose Garden, an Atlanta, Georgia-based sales consulting firm, has begun implementing its new sales program designed to build a high-performing internal sales team, removing company founders and owners from the sales process and allowing them to focus on scaling their business. The team's aggressive and no-nonsense approach to building teams focuses on shortening the sales cycle, increasing average deal value, and increasing overall conversion rates.

"All of our sales leaders are evaluated through the same lens, which is 'did you achieve the necessary result?' and, if not, very little else matters," CEO Ali Mirza said. "We are here to bring revenue to business owners; that's our only job. We're the ones that hold founders' teams accountable while they focus on other areas of their business and watch their revenues reach record levels."

Ali Mirza

Rose Garden's programs highlight the fact that hitting or missing quota isn't an issue of lead flow, but rather a mindset and culture issue. Their team creates a strategy for sales teams by detailing how they should sell and position the solution to their client's problems.

Rose Garden creates detailed playbooks, processes, compensation structures, hiring processes, and accountability measures. Through this process, Rose Garden sees an increase in conversion ratios and average deal values while shortening the sales cycle.

"If prospects can't see the value in your solution, the fault lies with your salespeople. The problem is most salespeople do not know how to communicate effectively. This leads to suboptimal results and a culture full of excuses," Mirza added.

Learn more about Rose Garden Consulting and its sales programs at http://www.rosegardenconsulting.com

About Rose Garden Consulting

With nine years of working with businesses to ignite revenue growth, Rose Garden Consulting is a firm dedicated to changing its clients' sales culture and transforming the sales process into a sales experience with the emotional needs of its target. Their vision is to change the fundamental understanding of how people buy and sell, starting with redefining their clients' sales teams and solving their longstanding sales challenges. Learn more at rosegardenconsulting.com.

Contact:

Ali Mirza

Rose Garden Consulting

ali@rosegardenconsulting.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144460