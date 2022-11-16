Attributes 726% revenue growth to the huge increase in email-based attacks

IRONSCALES today announced it ranked 206th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. IRONSCALES grew 726% during this period.

IRONSCALE's chief executive officer, Eyal Benishti, credits the company's award-winning, innovative email security solution that incorporates the power of AI/ machine learning and human intelligence with the company's 726% revenue growth. He said, "As the pioneer of the integrated cloud email security (ICES) market, we're excited about this recognition. Our company has made significant advances to meet email-based attacks and the emerging phishing threats that are expanding beyond email. This Deloitte Fast 500 recognition, coupled with our number 875 ranking on the Inc 5000, are powerful indicators of our achievements in the email security market. Our employees, customers and partners are the key to our success as we continue to disrupt this market."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About IRONSCALES

About Deloitte

