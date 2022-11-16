Jitterbit Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace

API Transformation Leader to Provide AWS Customers Fast and Flexible Cloud and On Premise Access

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022, the API transformation company, today announced it has joined Amazon Web Services, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.



By listing in AWS Marketplace, Jitterbit provides customers and prospects the ability to streamline purchase and management of Jitterbit's platform within their AWS marketplace account. With access to the Jitterbit platform, AWS customers can connect their AWS applications to additional software as a service (SaaS) and on-premise application providers to solve hyperautomation use cases. This gives businesses a new level of fluidity, considering many have allocated budgets for AWS. Jitterbit will give customers fast, flexible access to drive new initiatives on AWS.

"Jitterbit is excited to join the AWS Partner Network and list in AWS Marketplace due to the reputation AWS has built in helping customers find the best possible solutions," said Ron Wastal, senior vice president of business development, alliances and channels at Jitterbit. "Jitterbit is a top choice for low-code integration and we look forward to aligning with AWS to better connect and automate key new customer initiatives."

Jitterbit is an industry-leader in the integration platform as a service.

For more information on Jitterbit, please visit:

Jitterbit Harmony on AWS (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-yxoghcve5iyam'sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa)

(https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-yxoghcve5iyam'sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa) Jitterbit thought leadership (https://www.jitterbit.com/category/blog/)

(https://www.jitterbit.com/category/blog/) Jitterbit use cases (https://www.jitterbit.com/customers/)



About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

