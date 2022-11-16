Finalization of the distribution agreement in China for Implanet's JAZZ platform

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral implants, announces today the signing of a distribution agreement for its JAZZ range in China and a technology partnership with Sanyou Medical.

Ludovic LASTENNET, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "In continuation of the capital increase we completed with the support of Sanyou Medical, we are proud to further strengthen the strategic partnership between our two groups, this time on a commercial and technological level. The distribution agreement we signed will enable us to market our entire JAZZ range in China, the world's largest market, and for which the regulatory files are already being initiated with the Chinese health authorities. On the technological side, this agreement enables us to leverage our respective expertise by jointly developing a new and innovative range of fixation systems for the Western markets. Lastly, the reconciliation we are making today with one of the largest manufacturers of medical devices in China will give us rapid access to leading technologies and know-how in the field of spinal surgery."

In accordance with the partnership plan communicated on June 29, 2022 and following the success of the capital increase carried out with the support of Sanyou Medical, the collaboration between the two groups is taking shape with the signature of two agreements, the first commercial and the second technological.

The commercial agreement signed covers the distribution of Implanet's JAZZ platform by Sanyou Medical in China. China is the world's largest spine surgery market in terms of volume, with 15,000 pediatric scoliosis surgeries and 750,000 adult surgeries performed per year1. Implanet intends to take advantage of Sanyou Medical's leadership in its domestic market as the second largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices for spine surgery to deploy its solutions on a long-term basis. The registration of Implanet's proprietary JAZZ range with the Chinese health authorities is also underway.

The technological alliance between Implanet and Sanyou Medical will enable the synergy of the two groups' technological know-how and R&D in order to accelerate their product innovation policy. This partnership aims to jointly develop a brand-new European hybrid fixation system range, incorporating the very latest developments and innovations in the field of spine surgery (deformation treatment system, minimally invasive range, robotics, artificial intelligence, etc.).

About Sanyou Medical

Founded in 2005, Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co, Ltd. is a company dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing and sales of innovative and independent orthopedic products. The main products of Shanghai Sanyou are spinal and trauma implants. Shanghai Sanyou is one of the few companies with the ability to make original innovations based on clinical requirements in the field of spinal implants in China.

The Company has established a complete product development system with world-class R&D equipment and project management systems to ensure that its products are advanced, effective and reliable. By the end of 2021, the company had 27 registration certificates for Class III medical devices and 395 patents registered including 61 in inventions, 214 in utility models, 116 in designs and 4 in software copyrights.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 39 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €6.1 million in 2021. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

