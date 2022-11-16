DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-Nov-2022 / 16:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st October 2022, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 93.75 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

* the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.14p declared on 25th October 2022 and due to be paid on 25th November 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 4th November 2022. The ex-dividend date was 3rd November 2022.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 7936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 201386 EQS News ID: 1489743 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1489743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2022 11:34 ET (16:34 GMT)