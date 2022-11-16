An immersive storytelling experience, the exhibition tells the extraordinary story of motorsport's greatest spectacle, produced by Round Room Studios in collaboration with Manhattan West

Manhattan West, a global strategic investment firm, has announced that Manhattan West Private Equity is the lead investor in the Formula 1 Exhibition through the firm's partnership with world-renowned production company, Round Room Studios. Formula 1reached an agreement with Round Room Studios to produce a first-of-its-kind international traveling exhibition covering the exciting past, present, and future of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and Manhattan West's investment will power the development of this immersive experience for Formula 1 fans across the world.

The first official Formula 1 Exhibition will open in Madrid on Friday, March 24, 2023. Hosted at the renowned IFEMA MADRID venue and running until Sunday, July 16, 2023, this first-of-its-kind exhibition is set to provide an adventure through the extraordinary world of Formula 1. The show boasts a wide range of never-before-seen artifacts and contributions from the sport's most legendary teams, experts, and personalities.

The exhibition is delivered across six purpose-built rooms, each specially designed in partnership with award-winning artists, filmmakers, and craftsmen. Delving far beyond what fans have ever seen before, the show uses bold, technology-led design features and large-scale interactive displays to lift the lid on Formula 1's past, present, and future.

Several years in the making, the stunning 90-minute experience neatly combines spectacular audio-visual design, rare film and imagery, engineering and educational displays, sculptural pieces, and iconic grand prix cars to deliver an immersive experience for everyone from avid followers to younger fans and families.

"To partner with Round Room Studios and help the sophisticated team there develop the Formula 1 Exhibition is a thrilling opportunity for Manhattan West," said Matt Gibbons, Managing Director and head of Manhattan West Private Equity. "Formula 1 is a sport that needs to be experienced in-person, and the state-of-the-art Formula 1 Exhibition will be an unforgettable opportunity for fans around the world to see, discover, and feel the power that is the world's fastest-growing sports brand."

Manhattan West's Private Equity team specializes in the media, entertainment and sports verticals and its investor network of executives, entertainers, and athletes are strategic partners in this investment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit f1exhibition.com. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, December 1.

About Manhattan West

Based in Los Angeles, Manhattan West is a global strategic investment firm that provides proprietary alternative investments across multiple asset classes including Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Private Debt, and traditional equity fixed income portfolios, as well as financial services including business management, tax, insurance, and estate planning. Manhattan West Private Equity specializes in strategic, value-add investments in the media, entertainment, and sports sectors. For more information, visit manhattanwest.comand follow us on LinkedIn

About Round Room Studios Round Room Live

Round Room Studios and its US affiliate Round Room Live are the producers and promoters of travelling exhibitions and theatrical shows. They specialize in transforming iconic intellectual property into unique, technology-led entertainment experiences that are tailored to the distinct character of each rights holder and which can engage audiences all around the world.

Round Room Live specializes in transforming iconic intellectual property into unique, technology-led entertainment experiences that are tailored to the distinct character of each rights holder and which can engage audiences all around the world. Round Room Live's current roster of travelling exhibitions and immersive entertainment experiences includes Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition. Round Room is a leading player in the family theatrical touring business and its show roster includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, Blues Clues Live, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM. Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

