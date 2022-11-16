Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Tradegate
15.11.22
10:41 Uhr
20,350 Euro
-0,650
-3,10 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,35020,65019:49
20,35020,60019:49
Actusnews Wire
16.11.2022 | 18:12
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GROUPE GORGE: Raphaël Gorgé wins the BFM "Entrepreneur of the Year 2022" award



The awards ceremony for the 18th edition of the BFM AWARDS took place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The jury, which included some thirty former winners, rewarded the Chairman and CEO of Groupe Gorgé, Raphaël Gorgé, for his remarkable entrepreneurial career.

Each year, the BFM Awards celebrate leaders and companies that represent the best of the French economy by presenting them with prizes. The "BFM Entrepreneur of the Year" award is based on criteria of leadership and excellence, since the development of the company, its capacity for innovation and the entrepreneurial character of its manager are analyzed.

Raphaël Gorgé has been Chairman and CEO of Groupe Gorgé since 2011. He joined the group in 2004 as Chief Operating Officer after a 10-year career in finance and technology. Upon his arrival, he initiated a strategic restructuring of the Group to reduce its dependence on the automotive sector and to invest in sectors of the future, in particular autonomous drone systems through its subsidiary ECA Group.

Since 2010, Groupe Gorgé has invested €150M in R&D with the conviction that drone systems would play a major role in the naval sector. These efforts resulted in 2019 in the award of one of the largest contracts won by a French medium-size company, representing €500M over 10 years. This program involves integrated drone systems for underwater mine hunting for the Belgian and Dutch navies.

In 2022, thanks to an audacious operation led by Raphaël Gorgé, Groupe Gorgé won the acquisition process of iXblue. The combination of iXblue with ECA Group creates a French champion in cutting-edge technologies, which operates under a new identity, Exail. The new group ranks among the world's leading players in the fields of robotics, maritime, aerospace and photonics.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Claire Riffaud
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
criffaud@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGhxaZyZYWacx2uclJplb5VjaGyVlJXIaGScx2VpZZmVaWlnxW9qmZjLZnBol2xn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77271-cp_groupe-gorge_entrepreneur-of-the-year_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE GORGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.