Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Named One of Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 Winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program, While Ranking Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program.

In addition, Valsoft announced it ranked No. 308 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Valsoft made both lists for a second consecutive year, having grown 472% during the review period.

Sam Youssef, Valsoft CEO, credits the people at Valsoft and its playbook for its ability to rise to a leadership position in its segment.

"We prioritize and champion success for all the companies we acquire, and the people that work for them, because with your buy and hold approach to investing, we don't just acquire businesses, but we also bring in the people behind those businesses," said Youssef. "We understand that people are our greatest assets, and the passion and entrepreneurial spirit that they demonstrate is what makes us successful."

"This year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information, please visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

For further information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726302/Valsoft-Named-One-of-Canadas-Enterprise-Fast-15-Winners-in-Deloittes-Technology-Fast-50TM-Program-While-Ranking-Among-the-Fastest-Growing-Companies-in-North-America-on-the-2022-Deloitte-Technology-Fast-500TM