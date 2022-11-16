DJ ENOGIA AND PARLYM JOIN FORCES TO ACCELERATE THE DECARBONISATION OF INDUSTRY IN FRANCE AND AFRICA

ON THE SIDELINES OF COP27, ENOGIA AND PARLYM JOIN FORCES TO ACCELERATE THE DECARBONISATION OF INDUSTRY IN FRANCE AND AFRICA

Marseille, 16 November 2022 - 6 p.m.

ENOGIA, the French leader in the conversion of waste heat into electricity, and PARLYM, a major player in industrial engineering, are announcing a partnership for the rollout of energy efficiency solutions to help reduce the environmental impact and energy bills of industrial operations.

The two companies have signed a cooperation agreement for the distribution, promotion and marketing of ENOGIA's ORC modules by PARLYM, a company boasting an extensive footprint in industry, in France and Africa alike. The new partnership is the fruit of the meeting between two players heavily committed to the energy transition for industry and the growing need for decarbonisation and energy savings in the French and African markets.

Arthur Leroux, ENOGIA Chairman and CEO, said: "A few days ahead of the close of the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, we are proud to announce a major distribution agreement with PARLYM for the installation of our ORC modules, a proven solution for the production of renewable and decentralised electricity from heat. We have full confidence in our new partner and its teams, who design and implement energy infrastructure projects in demanding countries, to promote and market our systems indirectly. The partnership is in line with the roadmap announced at the time of our IPO, and contributes to the implementation of an indirect sales model via a powerful distribution network."

Johann Charrier, PARLYM Chairman and CEO, said: "The energy transition is a major area of development for the PARLYM Group. We aim to derive 55% of our revenue from carbon-free activities by 2027. ENOGIA is the ideal partner to help us achieve that goal. We look forward to working together to decarbonise the world of tomorrow."

Since its creation in 2009, ENOGIA has been offering a range of micro-turbines dedicated to the conversion of heat into electricity, integrated into micro-power plants known as ORC modules. This solution allows the recovery of the waste heat generated by industrial, maritime, agricultural and geothermal sites, or even on generators.

For its part, PARLYM has a track record of over 50 years of operations spanning the entire life cycle of industrial projects in France and many African countries. Its expertise ranges from engineering and procurement to the turnkey implementation of industrial projects. PARLYM also provides technical assistance, inspection and supervision of new and existing facilities to maintain their viability and operation over time.

Against the backdrop of the energy transition, ENOGIA's technological positioning on a broader market than its competitors, coupled with PARLYM's knowledge and expertise in terms of the needs of industry, will allow the alliance to offer solutions adapted to the decarbonisation challenges of industrial companies. About ENOGIA

ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has nearly 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance.

ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653.

About PARLYM

For more than 50 years, PARLYM has been developing its expertise in engineering, procurement, consulting, inspection and project management on an international scale, in the nuclear, oil & gas and renewable energy sectors. Located in Europe and Africa, PARLYM handles the most ambitious projects: EPC, power plants, factories and depots.

Each year, ECOVADIS assesses the effectiveness of PARLYM's CSR policy. This year, the certification platform gave the Group a score of 64/100 (well above the average for sector companies).

To support the energy transition, the Group officially announced in June 2022 its intention to step up the development of its non-carbon activities. To that end, it created an Energy Transition Department, headed by Didier Laurent.

PARLYM - EUR150m - 1,000 employees

