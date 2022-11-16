OL GROUPE: Suspension of trading

Lyon, 16 November 2022

Upon request of OL Groupe, Euronext will suspend the trading of the shares (ISIN FR0010428771) and OSRANEs (ISIN FR0011544444) issued by the Company and traded on Euronext Paris, as from the opening of the market on 17 November 2022 and in the perspective of the publication of a press release relating to the transaction with Eagle Football.









Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGtplp1sZ2aZmnFpZseWm5WUm2ZnmWKdZmfGlmZwY8qVbZ6UmWaTl5WaZnBol2xp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77273-roar-cp-trading-suspension-16.11.2022-eng.pdf