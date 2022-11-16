London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - UK-based alternative asset management firm, ImpactVest launches its impact fund-to-fund to close the SDG finance gap in Africa. ImpactVest aims to create impact investments that ensure sustainable development and positive impacts on society and the environment. The fund-to-fund initiative launched by the firm aims to drive funds towards emerging fund managers who are in turn able to fund African based and African focused portfolio companies that provide sustainable products and services. The initiative seeks to develop a financial ecosystem where investors, through partnerships and collaborations, aiming to fund sustainable projects in Africa and build the infrastructure needed to scale impact capital throughout the continent.

Africa is responsible for the least carbon emissions, yet it suffers from the most adverse effects of climate change when compared to other parts of the world. The lack of investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare further deteriorates the situation. Through its impact fund-to-fund model, ImpactVest seeks to ensure that the continent attracts enough investment to support its basic developmental requirements. ImpactVest also seeks to build a community of investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to drive funds towards solving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through partnerships and collaborations. According to the company, this community of companies, CEOs, and investors can make a huge positive impact on Africa's developmental efforts through the network effect.

"Our mission is to put the global community first and build a future where everyone has the opportunity to live and prosper in a sustainable world. Building a sustainable, equitable, and resilient future requires a new framework for finance, one that makes closing the Sustainable Development Goals financing gap a priority. Through our impact Fund-to-Fund initiative, we aim to create conscious capitalism, where investors are aware of the purpose of their investments and the potential impacts they can make on society and the environment," says Aisha Williams, Founder and CEO of ImpactVest.

Through the ImpactVest Alliance initiative, the company provides a platform for enterprises across the world to connect with each other and seek potential opportunities in impact investments. ImpactVest utilizes its Alliance initiative to enhance its efforts towards a dedicated Fund-to-Fund for Africa's SDG gap financing.

ImpactVest is an impact-driven, mission-driven alternative asset management firm focused on promoting a purpose-driven economy and re-imagining capitalism through its portfolio companies and thought leaders dedicated to the integration of sustainability and impact throughout the financial system. The company aims to create a supportive ecosystem for impact investors and companies focused on finding innovative and holistic solutions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

