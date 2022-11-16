Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx Foods Inc. Has Teamed Up With iTouchNetwork and iTouchOrlando in a Strategic Joint Marketing and Licensing Agreement Which Enables the iTouchNetwork Footprint of Digital Advertising To Integrate to Pennexx's 4.0 Wallet Along W

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has teamed up with iTouchNetwork and iTouchOrlando in a joint marketing and licensing agreement which enables the iTouchNetwork footprint of digital advertising and Spin2Win technology with Marketing Kiosk advertising program with Pennexx's 4.0 wallet along with the "Your Social Offers" shopping platform. The Pennex Wallet will allow subscribers to access valuable coupons and offers that are featured throughout the iTouchNetwork which is engages the 70 million plus tourists that visit the Orlando, Tampa, and Miami markets yearly.

Pennexx's wallet technology will be the vehicle of redeeming and storing all rewards, coupons, tickets, and other offers for the advertiser network within the iTouchNetwork in addition to other national and local advertisers. This integration incorporates access to millions of impressions, subscriptions, and users, as well an established and existing hotel, advertisers base, and merchant portfolio.

The joint venture will generate immediate revenues with tie in to The iTouchNetwork marketing agreements with their Major accounts like SeaWorld Parks Orlando, ICON Park, Tampa Zoo, Dezertland Park and over 200 Hotels and attractions in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.

In addition, the Pennexx and iTouchNetwork's sales force will be joint marketing each other's products and clients, such as our Merchant Dashboard and the current established Merchant base utilizing our proprietary sharing technology.

iTouchOrlando is a Digital Advertising company based in Orlando, FL. The Tourist Capital of the World. We use Digital Kiosks that are strategically placed in hotel & resort lobbies and many other high traffic areas to offer Consumers a Digital Guest Services Experience. Our current network of kiosks consists of 209 kiosks strategically placed in 142 hotels. Some of our larger traffic hotels have multiple kiosks that cover not only the front desk but also near the elevators in the hotel. iTouchOrlando has also placed 14 kiosks at ICON Park the premier destination on iDrive and in many of the SeaWorld preferred hotels. This is a very significant relationship with the YSO platform and the 1,000's of people that use the iTouch kiosks to access restaurant coupons and discounted theme park tickets in Orlando stated, Scott Matthews the President of iTouchOrlando and the iTouchNetwork.

For more information Visit the iTouchOrlando website at www.iTouchOrlando.com

Pennexx will do its best to answer your questions and concerns openly and publicly via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx@pennexx , @JCandito_PNNX, Scott@iTouchNetwork.com or you may email info@pennexx.net .

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726326/Pennexx-Foods-Inc-PNNXOTCMKTS-US-Has-Teamed-Up-With-iTouchNetwork-and-iTouchOrlando-in-a-Strategic-Joint-Marketing-and-Licensing-Agreement-Which-Enables-the-iTouchNetwork-Footprint-of-Digital-Advertising-To-Integrate-to-Pennexxs-40-Wallet-Along