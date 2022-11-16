CSG Creative: The Children's Guild and TranZed Apprenticeships are celebrating the Eighth Annual National Apprenticeship Week

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / The Children's Guild and TranZed Apprenticeships are celebrating the Eighth Annual National Apprenticeship Week from November 14-20, 2022. During this nationwide celebration, industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of apprenticeship in rebuilding the economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities.

Apprenticeship is a proven, industry-driven training model, providing a vital pipeline of talent that can help to address some of America's pressing workforce challenges such as rebuilding our country's infrastructure, addressing critical supply chain demands, supporting a clean energy workforce, modernizing our cybersecurity response, and responding to care economy issues.

Apprenticeships work well for employers, too. Instead of focusing on how apprenticeships change lives and help people find themselves, how about what they can do for those companies and organizations that take them on? Today, many employers in tech, healthcare, and other industries are building their workforce with the help of apprenticeship programs.

Apprenticeships are not just for the trades, anymore. Proven in carpentry, electrical, plumbing and other trades historically, apprenticeships are now working for hospitals, cyber companies, IT and networking firms, manufacturing, finance, and more. All have complex workforce challenges and must keep up with the demands of rapid advancements, and apprenticeship is a best practice for recruiting, training, and retaining skills and talent.

Transportation, health care, hospitality and food sectors have had the highest numbers of job openings in 2022. Every state feels the impacts of worker shortages. Hiring apprentices has become practical solution for many organization's needs.

Beyond the win-win - the ripple effect. Apprenticeships are a proven recruitment strategy for home-grown talent in a tight labor market and are usually good news stories for companies.

But apprentices also attract others with their success, paying success forward by hiring other apprentices as they climb the ladder. In September, the Biden-Harris Administration launched the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative, formalizing this ripple effect through a national network of more than 200 employers and industry organizations, labor organizations, educators, workforce intermediaries, and community-based organizations committed to strengthening and diversifying apprenticeship.

Shayna Estrella is paying it forward. With a Master's in Forensic Science and High Technology Crime, Shayna wanted a career in tech. But she found that the IT industry looks for industry recognized certifications, most of which are expensive and time-consuming. Shayna had a family to support. By working and learning through pre-apprenticeship training and two other apprenticeship programs, Shayna now runs the IT and computer labs and works with students at St. Francis Neighborhood Center, a nonprofit group in Baltimore. Her community feels the ripple, as Shayna identifies other talent, reaches back, and helps bring others along on their own career journeys.

"Shayna's like a one-woman recruitment ad for us," says Torbin Green, Executive Director of the St. Francis Neighborhood Center. "Finding and retaining people in the local community is the best road for us to grow."

Thanks to organizations like Tranzed Apprenticeships. The Children's Guild's TranZed Apprenticeships is a nonprofit registered provider that sponsors and manages apprenticeship programs in several occupations across the country, such as IT, cyber security, healthcare, and education. Registered with the US Department of Labor, programs are all approved for curriculum, rigor, and quality.

Working with other current and former apprentices has fostered a real sense of community among the St. Francis team. Upper management and more tenured team members are eager to help and support new apprentices because they have been in their shoes themselves.

Employer and Apprentice support. Through TranZed, The Children's Guild works with employers to understand their hiring needs and recruit candidates who meet their skills and company culture. Apprentice candidates are driven, eager to learn, and ready to work. TranZed experts are always available to help employers, associations, and employees when needed, and help employers build, register, and sponsor programs. TranZed also manages record-keeping, progress tracking, and compliance management, taking that load off employers.

The program helped Shayna big time. In partnership with Baltimore Cyber Range, TranZed Apprenticeships prepped and covered the expenses of both the CompTIA A+ and Network+ certifications for her, opening industry doors and many new opportunities.

An important new addition to the modern workforce. "Apprenticeships are a crucial component to closing the skills gap and are rapidly becoming key additions to the modern workforce," says Erin Finnegan-Smith, Managing Director of Workforce Development for The Children's Guild.

Since its launch in 2016, TranZed has expanded its offerings from IT and Cyber to Education and Healthcare. TranZed has placed and supported the placement of an increasing number of apprentices across the country by managing and consulting with other employers, associations and organizations looking to sponsor programs.

"Tried and tested for decades, the apprenticeship model works, and non-traditional companies are opening their eyes to upscaling and building their workforce today rather than buying it," says Finnegan-Smith.

Discover more about Apprenticeships and how they work. An official website of the US Government, ApprenticeshipUSA is an industry-driven career pathway where employers develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a nationally-recognized credential. Another is American Job Centers, where people can search for jobs, find training, and answer other employment-related questions.

