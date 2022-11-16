The cloud & digital workplace services company secures former Google Executive as Board Member

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Onix Networking Corporation, a highly acclaimed, award winning Google Cloud Partner, announced today that John Jester has been appointed as a member of Board of Directors.

As a member of Google Cloud's senior leadership team from May 2019 to May 2022, John served as Vice President of Google Cloud Customer Experience overseeing Worldwide Professional Services, Customer Success, Enterprise Support, Learning, and the Executive Briefing Centers. Prior to Google, John spent 20 years at Microsoft in numerous roles, including Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success, Vice President of Worldwide Specialist Sales, and General Manager of Global Accounts. Currently, John is at Veeam Software serving in the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are delighted to have a leader like John on our Board of Directors as we invest to scale Onix," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix. "I worked closely with John during his time as a senior leader at Google, and we are very fortunate to have the benefit of John's deep experience and knowledge of the Google ecosystem as we execute our Google-first strategy."

Gurvendra Suri, Tailwind Operating Executive and Onix's Executive Chairman, added, "We are honored to have John join our Board. John's experience will be instrumental in guiding the management team in building the offerings and go to market strategy focused on customer adoption of Google Cloud solutions and realize quantifiable business value. I look forward to working closely with John and the management team."

"I am honored to join the Onix Board of Directors. We are building a special business at Onix and I am excited to assist Sanjay and the rest of the Onix executive team as we scale the business over the coming years," said John.

The appointment of John Jester marks the latest of a series of announcements for Onix over the last few months. On July 5, 2022, Tailwind Capital recapitalized Onix to support strategic growth and build a leading Google Cloud partner. Last month, Sanjay Singh, EVP & Global Head of the Alphabet Google Cloud Ecosystem unit at HCL Tech, joined Onix as Chief Executive Officer.

About Onix:

Onix helps customers increase organizational efficiency & innovation through cloud-computing solutions because technology empowers people and organizations to achieve more. The world-class team has decades of collective experience supporting cloud transformation efforts for some of the world's best-known companies. As a trusted partner for Google, Onix prides on being a highly strategic service provider, built to grow and adapt with customers' needs. Visit onixnet.com to learn more about the stories and solutions.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core subsectors - Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind partners with management teams to Accelerate Change, an operationally intensive approach to value creation through investments in Talent, Technology and Transformative M&A. Since inception, Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 220 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit tailwind.com.

PR contact:

Carly Sumlin

1991 Crocker Road, Suite 600, Westlake, OH 44145.

carly@onixnet.com

Phone: 330-635-7986

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144526