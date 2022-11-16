Cameron, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Tempest 22, a private equity company focused on repositioning hotels, announces that it has acquired The Ahoskie Inn, a 99-room hotel located in Ahoskie, North Carolina. The hotel was acquired by Ahoskie Lodging LLC, which is owned by Ahoskie Investment Partners LLC, which is owned by Tempest 22 LLC. The recent acquisition adds $3.75M to the firm's existing $11M of assets it has acquired since its inception in March 2022. Tempest 22 has plans to raise a 9-figure hotel fund in 2023.

According to Adit Shah, Tempest 22 Co-Founder, hotel investing has been a real estate niche with one of the highest barriers to entry.

"From franchise approvals to experience required for lending, it has historically been reserved for a small group of people," says Shah. "Tempest 22 was created to change that. We have always focused on building and nurturing relationships and figuring out how we can bring the most value to others without focusing on profits."

Shah reveals his future goals for Tempest 22 are to acquire $1B in assets over the next five years and to continue to consistently deliver projected returns to investors. Additionally, the firm plans to branch out to other real estate asset classes and venture capital for tech companies.

About Tempest 22

Our name says it all, like a Tempest, we are disrupting real estate private equity. The 22 in our name is a tribute to the 22 veterans that lose their lives daily to suicide. As a disabled veteran-owned and operated business, we take our commitment to excellence seriously while keeping the legacy of our fallen brothers and sisters alive.

For more information about Tempest 22, please visit its website or contact:

Adit Shah

adit@tempest22.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144226