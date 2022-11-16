Monjuvi U.S. net product sales of US$ 22.2 million (€ 21.9 million) for the third quarter of 2022

Presentation of preliminary results from phase 1/2 study of tulmimetostat (CPI-0209) supporting its potential application in a broad array of advanced tumors

Enrollment advances in MANIFEST-2 phase 3 trial for pelabresib in myelofibrosis

€ 1,038.1 million in cash and other financial assets as of September 30, 2022

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) reports results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022.

"As we approach the end of this year, I am proud of what we have achieved so far. I want to highlight the progress we have made with the patient enrollment of our pivotal studies for pelabresib and tafasitamab as well as the preliminary phase 1/2 results we released for tulmimetostat suggesting anti-tumor activity across multiple tumors", said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "We are highly engaged to ensure increasing awareness and use of Monjuvi for appropriate patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Looking ahead we are focused on continued execution and delivering on the pelabresib pivotal study timeline."

Monjuvi/Minjuvi Highlights:

Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) U.S. net product sales of US$ 22.2 million (€ 21.9 million) for the third quarter 2022 (Q3 2021: US$ 22.0 million (€ 18.6 million)) and US$ 64.1 million (€ 60.2 million) for first nine months 2022 (9M 2021: US$ 55.5 million (€ 46.4 million)).

Minjuvi royalty revenue of 0.9 million for sales outside of the U.S. in the third quarter 2022 and 2.3 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Conference Data Highlights:

New data presented at SOHO conference in September 2022

Data from the ongoing L-MIND study presented at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) conference suggests that tafasitamab plus lenalidomide followed by tafasitamab monotherapy provided durable response in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for 5 years or more.

Preliminary results of tulmimetostat (CPI-0209) study presented in October 2022

Preliminary results from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of the investigational EZH2 inhibitor tulmimetostat were presented at the ENA Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer. Tulmimetostat monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with advanced cancers showed responses or disease stabilization in five cohorts with evaluable patients.

Pelabresib and tafasitamab presentations and posters at ASH in December 2022

MorphoSys will contribute 14 presentations including four oral presentations on the investigational BET inhibitor pelabresib and on tafasitamab to the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH) from December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Corporate Developments:

On August 31, 2022, MorphoSys announced Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D. as new Chief Research and Development Officer, following the retirement of Malte Peters, M.D. Tim Demuth started his new role on October 1, 2022.

Significant Events After the End of the Third Quarter of 2022:

On October 27, 2022, MorphoSys' license partner GSK provided an update on the ContRAst phase III program for otilimab in moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

On November 14, 2022, MorphoSys' license partner Roche disclosed that the GRADUATE studies with gantenerumab in early Alzheimer's disease did not meet the primary endpoint of slowing clinical decline.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 (IFRS):

Total revenues for the third quarter 2022 were 95.8 million compared to 41.2 million for the same period in 2021. This increase resulted mainly from higher revenues from licenses due to the out-licensing agreements with HI-Bio.

in million* Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Q-Q Y-Y Total revenues 95.8 59.4 41.2 61 100% Monjuvi product sales 21.9 21.7 18.6 1 18 Royalties 29.7 22.0 17.0 35 75 Licenses, milestones and other 44.1 15.7 5.6 100% 100% Differences due to rounding.

Cost of Sales: In the third quarter of 2022, cost of sales was 8.1 million compared to 7.5 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: In the third quarter 2022, R&D expenses were 77.8 million (Q3 2021: 64.4 million). The increase in R&D expenses is primarily due to higher investments to support the advancement of clinical programs.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Selling expenses in the third quarter 2022 were 23.5 million (Q3 2021: 32.4 million). The decrease was driven by higher investments in 2021 made into the commercial organization, the first full year after the Monjuvi launch. General and administrative (G&A) expenses amounted to 15.6 million (Q3 2021: 19.4 million). The decrease was driven by the transaction costs for the Constellation acquisition which was completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Loss: Operating loss amounted to 29.3 million in the third quarter 2022 (Q3 2021: operating loss of 82.4 million).

Consolidated Net Loss: For the third quarter 2022, consolidated net loss was 122.9 million (Q3 2021: consolidated net loss of 112.8 million).

Financial Results for the first nine months (IFRS):

Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were 196.7 million (9M 2021: 126.7 million). The increase resulted mainly from higher revenues from licenses due to the out-licensing agreements with HI-Bio. Revenues include 60.2 million from the recognition of Monjuvi product sales in the U.S. Royalties in the first nine months included 2.3 million from the sale of Minjuvi outside of the U.S. by our partner Incyte and 68.5 million from Tremfya sales which is fully passed on to Royalty Pharma.

in million* 9M 2022 9M 2021 Y-Y Total revenues 196.7 126.7 55 Monjuvi product sales 60.2 46.4 30 Royalties 70.8 42.4 67 Licenses, milestones and other 65.6 37.9 73 Differences due to rounding.

Cost of Sales: For the first nine months of 2022, cost of sales were 33.2 million compared to 22.7 million in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales of Monjuvi in the U.S. and Minjuvi outside of the U.S.

R&D Expenses: In the first nine months of 2022, R&D expenses were 203.8 million compared to 138.2 million in 2021. The R&D expenses increased primarily due to higher development activity and the inclusion of expenses from the Constellation acquisition since Q3 2021.

SG&A Expenses: Selling expenses decreased in the first nine months of 2022 to 69.4 million compared to 89.0 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by higher investments made into the commercial organization in 2021, the first full year after the Monjuvi launch. G&A expenses amounted to 42.6 million compared to 60.1 million in the first nine months of 2021. The decrease was driven primarily by the transaction costs related to the Constellation and Royalty Pharma agreements in 2021.

Operating Loss: Operating loss amounted to 152.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to an operating loss of 183.3 million in 2021.

Consolidated Net Loss: For the first nine months of 2022, consolidated net loss was 480.5 million compared to a net loss of 133.5 million in 2021.

Cash and Other Financial Assets: As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and other financial assets of 1,038.1 million compared to 976.9 million on December 31, 2021.

Number of shares: The number of shares issued totaled 34,231,943 on September 30, 2022, no change compared to December 31, 2021.

Updated Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance:

Amounts in million Current 2022 Financial Guidance issued on Oct. 21, 2022 Previous 2022 Financial Guidance issued on July 26, 2022 2022 Guidance Insights Monjuvi U.S. Net Product Sales Approx. US$ 90m US$ 90m to 110m 100% of Monjuvi U.S. product sales are recorded on MorphoSys' income statement and related profit/loss is split 50/50 between MorphoSys and Incyte. Gross Margin for Monjuvi U.S. Net Product Sales 75% to 80% 75% to 80% 100% of Monjuvi U.S. product cost of sales are recorded on MorphoSys' income statement and related profit/loss is split 50/50 between MorphoSys and Incyte. R&D expenses € 275m to 300m € 275m to 300m SG&A expenses € 150m to 165m € 150m to 165m 53% to 58% of mid-point of SG&A expenses represent Monjuvi U.S. selling costs of which 100% are recorded in MorphoSys' income statement. Incyte reimburses MorphoSys for half of these selling expenses.

Additional information related to 2022 Financial Guidance:

Tremfya royalties will continue to be recorded as revenue without any cost of sales in MorphoSys' income statement. These royalties, however, will not contribute any cash to MorphoSys as 100% of the royalties will be passed on to Royalty Pharma.

MorphoSys anticipates receiving royalties for Minjuvi sales outside of the U.S.

MorphoSys does not anticipate any significant cash-accretive revenues from the achievement of milestones in 2022.

MorphoSys anticipates sales of commercial and clinical supply of tafasitamab outside of the U.S. to its partner Incyte. Revenue from this supply is recorded in the "Licenses, milestones and other" category in MorphoSys' income statement. These sales result in a zero gross profit/margin. As such, MorphoSys does not provide guidance for these sales.

While R&D expense is anticipated to grow year-over-year due to investments in three pivotal studies, the growth is partially being offset by the consolidation of research/discovery activities.

SG&A expense guidance range reflects savings from synergies following the acquisition of Constellation and streamlined commercialization efforts.

MorphoSys Group Key Figures (IFRS, end of the third quarter: September 30, 2022)

in million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M

2021 Revenues 95.8 41.2 >100% 196.7 126.7 55 Product Sales 21.9 18.6 18 60.2 46.4 30 Royalties 29.7 17.0 75 70.8 42.4 67 Licenses, Milestones and Other 44.1 5.6 >100% 65.6 37.9 73 Cost of Sales (8.1) (7.5) 8 (33.2) (22.7) 46 Gross Profit 87.7 33.8 >100% 163.5 104.0 57 Total Operating Expenses (117.0) (116.1) 1 (315.8) (287.3) 10 Research and Development (77.8) (64.4) 21 (203.8) (138.2) 47 Selling (23.5) (32.4) (27) (69.4) (89.0) (22) General and Administrative (15.6) (19.4) (20) (42.6) (60.1) (29) Operating Profit (Loss) (29.3) (82.4) (64) (152.3) (183.3) (17) Other Income 10.6 2.0 >100% 19.8 4.8 >100% Other Expenses (7.5) (1.2) >100% (23.0) (4.6) >100% Finance Income 70.3 (17.0) >(100)% 87.1 99.3 (12) Finance Expenses (167.5) (55.7) >100% (415.4) (92.4) >100% Income from Reversals of Impairment Losses (Impairment Losses) on Financial Assets 0.6 0.3 >100% (0.4) 0.6 >(100)% Share of Loss of Associates accounted for using the Equity Method (0.3) n/a (0.3) n/a Income Tax Benefit (Expenses) 0.1 41.2 (100) 4.1 42.2 (90) Consolidated Net Profit (Loss) (122.9) (112.8) 9 (480.5) (133.5) >100% Earnings per Share, Basic and Diluted (in €) (3.60) (3.30) 9 (14.07) (4.03) >100% Cash and other financial assets (end of period) 1,038.1 976.9 6 1,038.1 976.9 6

*Value as of December 31, 2021

