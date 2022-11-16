Winners Announced at the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Celebrations in London
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world.
Finalists presented their projects at the 2022 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event in London before global press and 11 independent jury panels. The jurors determined the winners of the 12 award categories from 36 finalists that were shortlisted from over nearly 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries.
The winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:
Bridges and Tunnels
Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Construction
IH35 Nex Central Station
San Antonio, Texas, United States
Construction
ACCIONA
Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Enterprise Engineering
Mott MacDonald
Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency
United Kingdom
Facilities, Campuses, and Cities
Sydney Airport
Maps@SYD
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Geoprofessional
Mott MacDonald
Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through GeoBIM
Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom
Grid
POWERCHINA Hubei
Full Lifecycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220kV Substation Project
Wuhan, Hubei, China
Process and Power Generation
OQ Upstream
OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose
Oman
Rail and Transit
PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
Integrated High Speed Rail Station Jakarta Bandung
Jakarta, Indonesia
Roads and Highways
Waka Kotahi and FH/HEB JV, BECA Ltd.
Takitimu North Link
Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
Structural Engineering
WSP
Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom
Surveying and Monitoring
Singapore Land Authority
SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping
Singapore
Water and Wastewater
Jacobs and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency
Singapore's National Water Agency
Singapore
To view all of the finalist presentations, visit here. These presentations illustrate how Bentley's users master project challenges and achieve set objectives by leveraging the latest digital advancements.
In addition to the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners, Bentley's Chief Executive Officer Greg Bentley highlighted the Founders' Honors in his plenary session on Nov. 15. The plenary and break-out sessions are available for on-demand viewing here. The Founders' Honors are chosen individually by the Bentley founders from the hundreds of Going Digital Awards nominations received. This recognition is presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that particularly inspired Bentley in its mission of advancing the world's infrastructure, while sustaining both the global economy and the environment. For more details on the Founders' Honors, click here.
To learn more about the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure, click here.
