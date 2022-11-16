Winners Announced at the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Celebrations in London

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world.

Finalists presented their projects at the 2022 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event in London before global press and 11 independent jury panels. The jurors determined the winners of the 12 award categories from 36 finalists that were shortlisted from over nearly 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries.

The winners of the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure are:

Bridges and Tunnels

Ferrovial Construction and Alamo Construction

IH35 Nex Central Station

San Antonio, Texas, United States

Construction

ACCIONA

Safely Removing Dangerous Level Crossings through Digital Construction

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Enterprise Engineering

Mott MacDonald

Smart Object Library for the Environment Agency

United Kingdom

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

Sydney Airport

Maps@SYD

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Geoprofessional

Mott MacDonald

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in Material Reuse through GeoBIM

Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom

Grid

POWERCHINA Hubei

Full Lifecycle Digital Application in Wuhan Xudong 220kV Substation Project

Wuhan, Hubei, China

Process and Power Generation

OQ Upstream

OQ Asset Reliability Digitalization with Purpose

Oman

Rail and Transit

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Integrated High Speed Rail Station Jakarta Bandung

Jakarta, Indonesia

Roads and Highways

Waka Kotahi and FH/HEB JV, BECA Ltd.

Takitimu North Link

Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Structural Engineering

WSP

Unity Place Delivered with Optimized Design by WSP Using Innovations from Bentley

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Surveying and Monitoring

Singapore Land Authority

SG Digital Twin Empowered by Mobile Mapping

Singapore

Water and Wastewater

Jacobs and PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency

Singapore's National Water Agency

Singapore

To view all of the finalist presentations, visit here. These presentations illustrate how Bentley's users master project challenges and achieve set objectives by leveraging the latest digital advancements.

In addition to the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure winners, Bentley's Chief Executive Officer Greg Bentley highlighted the Founders' Honors in his plenary session on Nov. 15. The plenary and break-out sessions are available for on-demand viewing here. The Founders' Honors are chosen individually by the Bentley founders from the hundreds of Going Digital Awards nominations received. This recognition is presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that particularly inspired Bentley in its mission of advancing the world's infrastructure, while sustaining both the global economy and the environment. For more details on the Founders' Honors, click here.

To learn more about the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure, click here.

