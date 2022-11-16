Sustained recovery in total passenger traffic reaching 88.3% of October 2019 levels;
Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels while Argentina at 93%
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 51.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in October 2022, reaching 88.3% of October 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Oct'22
Oct'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,470
2,643
31.3%
30,935
16,649
85.8%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,151
1,010
112.8%
17,498
6,086
187.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
676
513
31.8%
5,122
3,879
32.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,297
4,167
51.1%
53,554
26,614
101.2%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.7
30.5
0.6%
281.3
262.4
7.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
67.6
51.0
32.6%
605.4
386.2
56.8%
|Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Oct'22
Oct'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,470
4,035
-14.0%
30,935
39,498
-21.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,151
2,378
-9.6%
17,498
23,968
-27.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
676
717
-5.7%
5,122
6,915
-25.9%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,297
7,130
-11.7%
53,554
70,381
-23.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.7
38.8
-20.9%
281.3
348.9
-19.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
67.6
72.6
-6.8%
605.4
717.9
-15.7%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 51.1% compared to the same month of last year, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 88.3% of October 2019 levels, from 85.4% in September, with international and domestic passenger traffic improving to 90.4% and 86.0% of October 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 112.4% YoY and reaching 93.0% of October 2019 levels, up from the 84.8% posted in September. International passenger traffic improved to 81.7% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 78.6% in September, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching almost 100% of October 2019 levels, up from the 87.8% posted in September.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 48.6% YoY reaching 87.6% of October 2019 levels, up from the 85.9% posted in September, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 80% of total traffic, improving to 87.0% of October 2019 levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 6.7% YoY, and reached 84.5% of October 2019 levels, down from 93.0% recorded in September, mainly due to lower traffic during the weekend of presidential elections. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 56% of total traffic, stood at 76.5% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers almost reached October 2019 levels at 98.2%.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 135.1% YoY and reached 83.5% of October 2019 levels, up from the 72.0% posted in September, reflecting an ongoing recovery after the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, at 108.4% of October 2019 figures, and increased 38.5% YoY. International passenger traffic stood at 103.1% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded October 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 13.5%.
In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the sixth consecutive month, at 125.9% of October 2019 figures, improving from the 114.1% and 121.2% recorded in August and September, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 41.2%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 0.6% YoY and stood at 79.1% of October 2019 levels, or at 80.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 29.2% and 26.0% versus October 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Uruguay stood at 70.8% and 95.2%, respectively.
Aircraft movements increased 32.6% YoY reaching 93.2% of October 2019 levels, or 96.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 97.7% and 90.0% of October 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of October 2019 levels, with Armenia and Uruguay exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 39.9% and 18.4%, respectively, except for Ecuador that stood at 86.8%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Oct'22
Oct'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,300
1,554
112.4%
27,249
9,238
195.0%
Italy
677
455
48.6%
5,827
2,185
166.7%
Brazil
1,414
1,325
6.7%
12,818
9,464
35.4%
Uruguay
139
59
135.1%
1,145
287
298.4%
Ecuador
392
283
38.5%
3,508
1,946
80.2%
Armenia
375
266
41.2%
3,008
1,971
52.6%
Peru
224
-100.0%
1,523
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,297
4,167
51.1%
53,554
26,614
101.2%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,722
17,224
-8.7%
150,439
140,924
6.8%
Italy
1,258
1,306
-3.7%
12,348
12,247
0.8%
Brazil
5,281
4,928
7.2%
46,511
50,064
-7.1%
Uruguay(2)
2,572
2,637
-2.5%
26,770
24,696
8.4%
Ecuador
2,951
2,278
29.6%
28,178
18,514
52.2%
Armenia
2,870
1,777
61.5%
17,051
13,438
26.9%
Peru
319
-100.0%
2,497
-100.0%
TOTAL
30,653
30,468
0.6%
281,297
262,380
7.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
35,745
22,921
55.9%
312,404
173,245
80.3%
Italy
6,695
5,430
23.3%
60,187
31,808
89.2%
Brazil
12,640
11,616
8.8%
118,080
92,546
27.6%
Uruguay
2,466
1,730
42.5%
22,005
12,137
81.3%
Ecuador
6,464
5,437
18.9%
64,009
44,557
43.7%
Armenia
3,634
2,122
71.3%
28,755
17,516
64.2%
Peru
1,773
-100.0%
14,357
-100.0%
TOTAL
67,644
51,029
32.6%
605,440
386,166
56.8%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Oct'22
Oct'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,300
3,548
-7.0%
27,249
36,307
-24.9%
Italy
677
773
-12.4%
5,827
7,204
-19.1%
Brazil
1,414
1,675
-15.5%
12,818
15,622
-17.9%
Uruguay
139
167
-16.5%
1,145
1,831
-37.5%
Ecuador
392
361
8.4%
3,508
3,744
-6.3%
Armenia
375
298
25.9%
3,008
2,723
10.5%
Peru
309
-100.0%
2,951
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,297
7,130
-11.7%
53,554
70,381
-23.9%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,722
22,211
-29.2%
150,439
186,588
-19.4%
Italy
1,258
1,256
0.1%
12,348
10,823
14.1%
Brazil
5,281
7,140
-26.0%
46,511
75,501
-38.4%
Uruguay(2)
2,572
2,702
-4.8%
26,770
23,685
13.0%
Ecuador
2,951
2,707
9.0%
28,178
32,067
-12.1%
Armenia
2,870
2,295
25.1%
17,051
15,991
6.6%
Peru
446
-100.0%
4,217
-100.0%
TOTAL
30,653
38,757
-20.9%
281,297
348,873
-19.4%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
35,745
36,582
-2.3%
312,404
374,646
-16.6%
Italy
6,695
7,315
-8.5%
60,187
68,829
-12.6%
Brazil
12,640
14,047
-10.0%
118,080
133,336
-11.4%
Uruguay
2,466
2,083
18.4%
22,005
24,208
-9.1%
Ecuador
6,464
7,449
-13.2%
64,009
68,407
-6.4%
Armenia
3,634
2,598
39.9%
28,755
23,022
24.9%
Peru
2,514
-100.0%
25,451
-100.0%
TOTAL
67,644
72,588
-6.8%
605,440
717,899
-15.7%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
