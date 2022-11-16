Sustained recovery in total passenger traffic reaching 88.3% of October 2019 levels;

Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels while Argentina at 93%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 51.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in October 2022, reaching 88.3% of October 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005952/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Oct'22 Oct'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,470 2,643 31.3% 30,935 16,649 85.8% International Passengers (thousands) 2,151 1,010 112.8% 17,498 6,086 187.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 676 513 31.8% 5,122 3,879 32.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,297 4,167 51.1% 53,554 26,614 101.2% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.7 30.5 0.6% 281.3 262.4 7.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 67.6 51.0 32.6% 605.4 386.2 56.8%

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Oct'22 Oct'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,470 4,035 -14.0% 30,935 39,498 -21.7% International Passengers (thousands) 2,151 2,378 -9.6% 17,498 23,968 -27.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 676 717 -5.7% 5,122 6,915 -25.9% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,297 7,130 -11.7% 53,554 70,381 -23.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.7 38.8 -20.9% 281.3 348.9 -19.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 67.6 72.6 -6.8% 605.4 717.9 -15.7%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 51.1% compared to the same month of last year, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 88.3% of October 2019 levels, from 85.4% in September, with international and domestic passenger traffic improving to 90.4% and 86.0% of October 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 112.4% YoY and reaching 93.0% of October 2019 levels, up from the 84.8% posted in September. International passenger traffic improved to 81.7% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 78.6% in September, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching almost 100% of October 2019 levels, up from the 87.8% posted in September.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 48.6% YoY reaching 87.6% of October 2019 levels, up from the 85.9% posted in September, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 80% of total traffic, improving to 87.0% of October 2019 levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 6.7% YoY, and reached 84.5% of October 2019 levels, down from 93.0% recorded in September, mainly due to lower traffic during the weekend of presidential elections. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 56% of total traffic, stood at 76.5% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers almost reached October 2019 levels at 98.2%.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 135.1% YoY and reached 83.5% of October 2019 levels, up from the 72.0% posted in September, reflecting an ongoing recovery after the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, at 108.4% of October 2019 figures, and increased 38.5% YoY. International passenger traffic stood at 103.1% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded October 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 13.5%.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the sixth consecutive month, at 125.9% of October 2019 figures, improving from the 114.1% and 121.2% recorded in August and September, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 41.2%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 0.6% YoY and stood at 79.1% of October 2019 levels, or at 80.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 29.2% and 26.0% versus October 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Ecuador and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Uruguay stood at 70.8% and 95.2%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 32.6% YoY reaching 93.2% of October 2019 levels, or 96.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 97.7% and 90.0% of October 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of October 2019 levels, with Armenia and Uruguay exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 39.9% and 18.4%, respectively, except for Ecuador that stood at 86.8%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021) Oct'22 Oct'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,300 1,554 112.4% 27,249 9,238 195.0% Italy 677 455 48.6% 5,827 2,185 166.7% Brazil 1,414 1,325 6.7% 12,818 9,464 35.4% Uruguay 139 59 135.1% 1,145 287 298.4% Ecuador 392 283 38.5% 3,508 1,946 80.2% Armenia 375 266 41.2% 3,008 1,971 52.6% Peru 224 -100.0% 1,523 -100.0% TOTAL 6,297 4,167 51.1% 53,554 26,614 101.2% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,722 17,224 -8.7% 150,439 140,924 6.8% Italy 1,258 1,306 -3.7% 12,348 12,247 0.8% Brazil 5,281 4,928 7.2% 46,511 50,064 -7.1% Uruguay(2) 2,572 2,637 -2.5% 26,770 24,696 8.4% Ecuador 2,951 2,278 29.6% 28,178 18,514 52.2% Armenia 2,870 1,777 61.5% 17,051 13,438 26.9% Peru 319 -100.0% 2,497 -100.0% TOTAL 30,653 30,468 0.6% 281,297 262,380 7.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,745 22,921 55.9% 312,404 173,245 80.3% Italy 6,695 5,430 23.3% 60,187 31,808 89.2% Brazil 12,640 11,616 8.8% 118,080 92,546 27.6% Uruguay 2,466 1,730 42.5% 22,005 12,137 81.3% Ecuador 6,464 5,437 18.9% 64,009 44,557 43.7% Armenia 3,634 2,122 71.3% 28,755 17,516 64.2% Peru 1,773 -100.0% 14,357 -100.0% TOTAL 67,644 51,029 32.6% 605,440 386,166 56.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019) Oct'22 Oct'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,300 3,548 -7.0% 27,249 36,307 -24.9% Italy 677 773 -12.4% 5,827 7,204 -19.1% Brazil 1,414 1,675 -15.5% 12,818 15,622 -17.9% Uruguay 139 167 -16.5% 1,145 1,831 -37.5% Ecuador 392 361 8.4% 3,508 3,744 -6.3% Armenia 375 298 25.9% 3,008 2,723 10.5% Peru 309 -100.0% 2,951 -100.0% TOTAL 6,297 7,130 -11.7% 53,554 70,381 -23.9% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,722 22,211 -29.2% 150,439 186,588 -19.4% Italy 1,258 1,256 0.1% 12,348 10,823 14.1% Brazil 5,281 7,140 -26.0% 46,511 75,501 -38.4% Uruguay(2) 2,572 2,702 -4.8% 26,770 23,685 13.0% Ecuador 2,951 2,707 9.0% 28,178 32,067 -12.1% Armenia 2,870 2,295 25.1% 17,051 15,991 6.6% Peru 446 -100.0% 4,217 -100.0% TOTAL 30,653 38,757 -20.9% 281,297 348,873 -19.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,745 36,582 -2.3% 312,404 374,646 -16.6% Italy 6,695 7,315 -8.5% 60,187 68,829 -12.6% Brazil 12,640 14,047 -10.0% 118,080 133,336 -11.4% Uruguay 2,466 2,083 18.4% 22,005 24,208 -9.1% Ecuador 6,464 7,449 -13.2% 64,009 68,407 -6.4% Armenia 3,634 2,598 39.9% 28,755 23,022 24.9% Peru 2,514 -100.0% 25,451 -100.0% TOTAL 67,644 72,588 -6.8% 605,440 717,899 -15.7%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005952/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola

Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4899-6716