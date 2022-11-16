Porvoo, Uusimaa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Agency Velocity, a coaching & consulting organization focused on helping lead generation agencies grow and scale unveiled its strategic roadmap built for students to achieve massive growth and benefit from location freedom with their agency. The aim of this roadmap is to provide in-depth assistance, coaching, training, and resources to ensure the success of all its students following their program and roadmap.

Founded by Leevi Eerola, entrepreneur, and owner of ROI studio, a successful lead generation agency owner, Agency Velocity will be providing students with a custom-tailored roadmap to their needs to achieve growth and location freedom within their agencies.





Leevi Eerola

Utilizing its own strategic approach, the consulting & coaching organization Agency Velocity has successfully guided multiple lead-generation agency owners to rewarding month-on-month growth. The company was founded by lead generation agency owners and coaches who have built strong careers in the lead generation space themselves and understand the potential of benefiting from a step-by-step and custom-tailored roadmap to success.

The agency's unique consulting program builds on utilizing skills and knowledge these business owners already possess such as resiliency, competitiveness, and work ethic, and intertwines them into a structured roadmap to fit their needs and allow them to scale effectively with resources and support provided by the company.

In this roadmap, students are provided with a proven system to quickly build and scale their agencies. From the general foundation of building a lead generation agency, delegating, hiring out, and automating various parts of their agencies, to being able to work on their business versus in their business.

"Building a community and a program that will just let you execute instead of thinking about the small details and how to do it, is what we're striving for. It's hard to take action when you're thinking about all the small details. With our program and roadmap, we aim to lower the learning curve agency owners have to go through," Leevi mentioned.

The roadmap created by Agency Velocity is focused on two key end results: diminishing the learning curve for agency owners to scale their organizations as well as the successful integration of processes to delegate out to achieve location freedom.

Leevi also mentioned, "The goal of Agency Velocity is to provide a community that supports your agency's growth. There's no other lead generation program that is getting results like this, we're focused on capitalizing on where people are in networks, providing our students with role-playing scenarios, group calls, and we make it our mission to get them to engage with other agency owners. When you're in a community full of winners, there's no other way around you becoming one as well."

Using this methodology, Agency Velocity has rapidly expanded its network of students growing at a rapid pace. With 6 years of combined B2B lead generation experience between Leevi and the coaches on the team, they have the necessary knowledge and connections to support their students in growing and achieving location freedom successfully.

About Agency Velocity

Agency Velocity was launched by Founder Leevi Eerola with the main focus of assisting those looking to start or scale their own lead generation agency. Leevi himself runs ROI Studio, a lead generation agency that utilizes scalable systems to acquire hundreds of qualified sales meetings monthly for B2B SaaS companies, their DFY approach is focused on custom scalable solutions for their clients. Since the launch of Agency Velocity, the company has been able to help more than 61 students start and build a profitable and successful agency that provides them with the ability to enjoy the benefits of financial and location freedom to travel the world and work on their business at the same time.

Media Contact :

Leevi Eerola

hi@leevieerola.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144534