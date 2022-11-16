New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - ApeX Pro, a derivatives decentralized exchange (DEX) that is built on the premises of self-custody and transparency while delivering on permission-less perpetual contract trades, will be officially launched on mainnet on Nov. 21, 2022. As ApeX Pro is fully unveiled, professional traders have a chance to access the ApeX Pro Retroactive Airdrop comprising 1,000,000 $esAPEX tokens.





Professional traders are eligible to join the airdrop event as long as they fall into any of the categories below:





Deposit, Trade & Claim When ApeX Pro Mainnet Launches

When mainnet is officially available to the public on Nov. 21, 2022, professional traders will only need to deposit and trade on ApeX Pro to earn and claim up to 1,000 $esAPEX per address.







Participating traders will be able to check if they are qualified for rewards once the mainnet launches, after they have logged into their ApeX Pro account and fulfilled the trading and deposit task tiers outlined above.

ApeX Pro, powered by StarkWare's Layer 2 scalability engine StarkEx, is committed to delivering a safe and transparent derivatives crypto trading environment with deep liquidity, empowering traders to have full ownership over their funds and assets at all times.

With the Retroactive Airdrop, ApeX Pro is inviting both existing and new professional traders to take another step towards a Web3 future - on a trading platform that not only has verifiable security, but enhanced usability commonly seen on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

