Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Frankfurt
16.11.22
08:03 Uhr
74,05 Euro
+0,50
+0,68 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 03:58
Aker ASA: Successful Issuance of additional NOK 200 million in 10-year Senior Unsecured Green Bond

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the announcement on 16 November 2022 regarding a new issue of NOK 300 million in a 10-year senior unsecured green bond, Aker ASA has subsequently issued an additional NOK 200 million in the 10-year senior unsecured green bond. The NOK 200 million additional bonds with a coupon of 6.3% were priced at 100.418 (MS + 2.95%).

SEB acted as Sole Arranger for the subsequent bond issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
mobile: +47 450 32 090
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-successful-issuance-of-additional-nok-200-million-in-10-year-senior-unsecured-green-bond-301680917.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
