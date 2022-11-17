London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Marks Art, a London-based art and exhibitions team, this week announced they have signed D-Wizz, an anonymous street artist.

Marks Art has signed a three-year deal with the controversial creator out of Kensington, London.





Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/144591_76afb06584242a5a_001full.jpg

Pursued by many different art hubs in the London area, D-Wizz elected to partner with Marks Art to distribute his work, which has experienced a 60-70% price hike year-over-year (many of his paintings are now selling for £180,000). Prints of D-Wizz's artwork are also selling for £5,000 to £10,000 each, complementing his growing Instagram following of over 350,000 to date.

"D-Wizz is heralded as one of the best contemporary street artists in the game, a person of the common man/woman as he creates controversial, thought-provoking, and completely unique art," said Mark Smith, CEO of Marks Art.

Marks Art launched in April 2017 and focuses on the discovery of promising artists, working with them from a marketing point of view to ensure their success. Marks Art works with various art collections and investors.

Those considering investing in D-Wizz should visit: https://www.marks-art.uk/.

Contact:

Marks Art

info@marks-art.uk

142 International House

Cromwell Road

Kensington

London SW7 4EF

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144591