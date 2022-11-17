€40.2 million in IFRS rental income in third-quarter 2022

16,000 sq.m let since the beginning of the year, including 4,000 sq.m in the third quarter

Vitura named world number one in GRESB ranking (office property companies)

Major property renovations continue

Unaudited figures.

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

Strong operating performance

In the first nine months of 2022, Vitura recorded IFRS rental income of €40.2 million, compared with €42.7 million in the prior-year period. The decrease is mainly due to the departure of Crédit Foncier de France from half of the office space at Rives de Bercy in July 2021, as well as the departure of Canal+ from the Arcs de Seine building in October 2021.The acquisition of the Office Kennedy building, which generated rental income of €3.4 million over the period, helped to offset these departures. Index-linked rent increases applied on lease anniversary dates had a 1.7% impact on rental income for the first nine months.

Vitura recorded a strong operating performance, with more than 16,000 sq.m let since the beginning of the year. The portfolio's occupancy rate stood at 76.5% at September 30, 2022.

In the third quarter, Vitura continued major renovation work on its properties. In order to respond to evolving tenant uses and needs, from early 2023, the Arcs de Seine building will be equipped with a new conference center and a gym, offering users a dynamic work environment featuring a range of amenities. Upgrades are also under way at Rives de Bercy, led by architecture firm Naço.

A solid financial structure

Consolidated debt stood at €829 million at September 30, 2022, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 52%, based on the portfolio value at June 30, 2022. Vitura has refinanced and negotiated extensions to existing credit lines with major global banks, extending the average maturity of its debt to four years. At September 30, 2022, all of the Group's debt was hedged.

Recognition for Vitura's sustainable development strategy

Each year, the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate companies worldwide. In the 2022 GRESB ranking, Vitura was once again named world number one in the listed office property companies category, with a score of 95/100. Thanks to its high quality sustainable development strategy, Vitura holds onto its five-star rating and its place in the top three, both of which it has held since it first participated in the GRESB assessment in 2014. The Company also announced it received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura's efforts and commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 continues apace, in particular with the rollout of an energy efficiency plan for each property in the portfolio.

Investor Calendar

March 8, 2023: 2022 Annual Results

May 10, 2023: Annual Shareholders' Meeting

May 11, 2023: First-quarter 2023 revenue

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,568 million at June 30, 2022 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named world number one in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €434 million at November 16, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

