Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 
Frankfurt
17.11.22
08:00 Uhr
24,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,83 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 08:04
XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 16

17 November 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that on 16 November 2022 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 1,296 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. The options were granted on 16 May 2018 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a)NameAndy Sng
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
SG9999003735
b)Nature of the transaction1)Exercise of options granted on 16 May 2018 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 ("Award").
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1) £0.011,296
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated VolumeAggregated Prices
1) 1,296£12.96
e)Date of the transaction 16 November 2022
f)Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith +44 (0)207 638 9571

© 2022 PR Newswire
