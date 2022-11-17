XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 16
17 November 2022
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Director/PDMR Share Transactions
XP Power announces that on 16 November 2022 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 1,296 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. The options were granted on 16 May 2018 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|a)
|Name
|Andy Sng
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
SG9999003735
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1)
|Exercise of options granted on 16 May 2018 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 ("Award").
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Enquiries:
XP Power
Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155
Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Kevin Smith +44 (0)207 638 9571