XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 November 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Share Transactions

XP Power announces that on 16 November 2022 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 1,296 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. The options were granted on 16 May 2018 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Andy Sng 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name XP POWER LIMITED b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")

SG9999003735 b) Nature of the transaction 1) Exercise of options granted on 16 May 2018 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 ("Award"). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.01 1,296 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated Volume Aggregated Prices 1) 1,296 £12.96 e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5155

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith +44 (0)207 638 9571